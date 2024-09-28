Bhutanese Community in Australia Gears Up for Historic Royal Visit

A palpable sense of euphoria fills the air, with all Bhutanese waiting for the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Since the announcement of the Royal Visit to Australia, Bhutanese students and professionals in various parts of the country have been engaged in a series of activities aimed at making this visit an “immortal moment” in their lives while showcasing and strengthening the sacred bond between the Sovereign and his subjects. Cultural practices are ongoing, and halls are being prepared for the visit. Many have taken leave from their workplaces and universities. Those living in cities not included in the Royal itinerary have already booked flights to the locations His Majesty will be visiting. There is a palpable sense of euphoria in the air, and no Bhutanese wants to miss this “opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Royal Bhutanese Embassy (RBE) in Canberra announced on September 15 that His Majesty the King would be visiting Australia from October 10 to 18, 2024. Since then, Kuentu Lekpa, an executive member of the Association of Bhutanese in Perth (ABIP), along with his friends, has been working closely with the RBE to organize the visit. “We are not just excited; it goes beyond that, and like most Bhutanese here, I cannot express my feelings,” Kuentu said. As an executive member of ABIP, he is at the forefront of the preparations. “The support we have received from all Bhutanese here has been incredible. Like many others, we want to make this visit an unforgettable moment in our lives,” he shared.

“The excitement is evident in the number of participants who have come forward for the cultural program. We currently have 60 entries, and we will have to reduce that to 20,” he said, adding that preference will be given to traditional dances and songs. The Association has also sought consent from the RBE to offer Tshogchang to His Majesty.

Regarding their expectations for the Royal Visit, Kuentu said, “Everyone wishes to have a moment with His Majesty. However, Bhutanese here are particularly looking forward to His Majesty’s address. We expect it to cover the Gelephu Mindfulness City and Gyalsung, among other topics,” he said, emphasizing that all Bhutanese are ready to support “the noble vision.”

Kinley Yangden, also in Perth, expressed that hearing about the Royal Visit was an overwhelming moment in her life. As one of the participants in the cultural program, she remarked that the Royal Visit is “something every Bhutanese has looked forward to.” Discussing life outside Bhutan, she noted that it is not easy. “Many feel lost and exhausted. The Royal Visit will be like a light in the darkness, revitalizing the lives of all Bhutanese, young and old,” she said.

Sonam, from Canberra, shared that many Bhutanese in Australia are adjusting their schedules to attend the Royal Audience. “We have already taken time off work, and Bhutanese students at some universities have also requested class suspensions during the visit,” Sonam said. “This highlights how much this moment means to us,” she added, noting that the Australia Bhutanese Association of Canberra (ABAC) is actively preparing for the visit. “There has been a wave of excitement, with people booking flights from various parts of Australia to ensure they can attend the Royal Audience,” Sonam said.

While there has not been any formal announcement regarding specific cultural programs or dinners, Sonam noted that community members are eagerly awaiting details. The venues and timings for these events have yet to be disclosed by the Royal Bhutanese Embassy. “This visit is highly significant for all Bhutanese in Australia. It symbolizes His Majesty’s compassion, empathy, and concern for Bhutanese living abroad, reinforcing the bond our Kings have had with their people. Many view the visit as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to reaffirm their loyalty and hear His Majesty’s vision for Bhutan’s future,” she said.

Chimi, also from Canberra, expressed disbelief when his wife shared the news of His Majesty’s visit. “We know how busy His Majesty is and the immense responsibilities he carries. Despite this, His Majesty is coming to Australia to meet us. It is a moment in time for us,” Chimi said. When asked about his expectations from the Royal Visit, he mentioned that many are eager to learn how they can serve their country. “I am certain that His Majesty’s address will clarify this fog we have. There is no Bhutanese who does not love Bhutan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bhutanese living in cities like Brisbane and Melbourne have booked their flights and train tickets to Canberra and Sydney. Dorji Yangzom, from Brisbane, is one of them. “Most Bhutanese here are heading to Canberra and have already applied for leave from their workplaces and universities. Our managers have been very supportive,” she said.

“The Bhutanese community in Australia sees this visit as a profound honor and a rare opportunity to strengthen ties to our homeland. His Majesty’s visit will foster pride and inspire us. It is truly a unique opportunity,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade earlier in the month said that His Majesty will be visiting Sydney on 12 October, Canberra on 13 October and Perth on 16 October 2024, to meet with the Bhutanese people. “Bhutanese across Australia are invited to the nearest city on these dates, to be part of the Royal Audience. Details of the time and venue for the Royal Audiences will be announced by the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Canberra in due course. The Royal visit reflects His Majesty’s deep care and concern for Bhutanese abroad, including the diaspora in Australia. Thus, it will be a priority during the Royal Visit to accommodate every Bhutanese wanting to be part of the Royal Audiences,” it says.

