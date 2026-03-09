Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel

Bhutan has been named “Destination of the Year – Earthly Experiences” at ITB Berlin 2026 in Germany, further cementing the kingdom’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable and values-driven tourism.

The award was presented by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA), a global media organization recognizing excellence in tourism development and destination management. Simultaneously, Damcho Rinzin, Director of Bhutan’s Department of Tourism, received the PATWA Gold Award – Ecological Tourism (Himalayan Region) for his leadership in promoting environmentally responsible travel.

Together, these accolades highlight Bhutan’s growing global profile at a time when international tourism is increasingly shifting toward meaningful, environmentally conscious experiences.

The “Destination of the Year – Earthly Experiences” award honors destinations offering immersive journeys rooted in nature, culture, and environmental stewardship. For Bhutan, it reflects decades of policy guided by the kingdom’s unique tourism philosophy: prioritizing sustainability, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing over mass tourism.

Industry experts say the recognition reinforces Bhutan’s positioning as a high-value, low-impact destination, where travel benefits both visitors and local communities while protecting fragile mountain ecosystems. Unlike destinations that rely on large tourist volumes, Bhutan follows a tourism model shaped by national development principles such as Gross National Happiness, emphasizing environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and sustainable economic growth.

Being recognized for “Earthly Experiences” underscores Bhutan’s appeal to travelers seeking deeper engagement with landscapes, traditions, and spirituality, rather than conventional sightseeing. Tourism officials highlight that in Bhutan, nature is not merely a backdrop but an integral partner in the travel experience.

The awards were presented at ITB Berlin, widely regarded as the world’s leading travel trade exhibition, which convenes governments, tourism boards, airlines, hospitality groups, and tour operators worldwide. Recognition at this platform is particularly significant, as it shapes global tourism trends and future travel markets.

The accolades were conferred by the PATWA International Travel Awards Council and Board, which evaluates tourism initiatives globally across aviation, hospitality, destination management, and tour operations. Alongside the national honor, Bhutan’s tourism leadership received individual recognition. Damcho Rinzin’s Gold Award celebrates his efforts in positioning Bhutan as a global model of regenerative tourism—where tourism actively contributes to environmental protection and cultural preservation.

In a statement, Damcho said the awards reflect Bhutan’s enduring commitment to responsible tourism and serve as a reminder of the kingdom’s responsibility to safeguard its natural and cultural heritage. “As global travelers increasingly seek authenticity and purpose-driven journeys, Bhutan remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and excellence,” he said.

This marks the second time Bhutan has been recognized by PATWA, reinforcing the kingdom’s global reputation in responsible destination management. Experts say repeated international recognition suggests Bhutan’s tourism strategy resonates at a time when destinations face pressure to balance growth with sustainability.

Founded in 1999, PATWA works with travel media professionals worldwide to promote sustainable tourism development, aligning with principles endorsed by UNESCO and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

For Bhutan, the recognition comes as the country continues rebuilding its tourism sector after the pandemic and refining its visitor strategy. Tourism remains one of Bhutan’s most important economic sectors, generating employment across hospitality, guiding services, handicrafts, transport, and rural community enterprises. Awards from events like ITB Berlin also attract global media coverage, promoting Bhutan in key markets and reinforcing its identity as a destination for environmentally responsible and culturally immersive travel.

Bhutan’s appeal lies in its combination of pristine Himalayan landscapes, centuries-old monasteries, vibrant cultural traditions, and strong environmental protections. Over 70 percent of the country is forested, and Bhutan is recognized as the world’s only carbon-negative nation—an environmental distinction that enhances its attractiveness to eco-conscious travelers.

As tourism evolves globally, Bhutan’s emphasis on regenerative travel—where tourism contributes positively to ecosystems and communities—has become a model studied by other destinations. The dual honors at ITB Berlin underscore that Bhutan’s approach is gaining recognition not just as a tourism strategy, but as a blueprint for sustainable travel in fragile mountain regions.

For the Himalayan kingdom, the awards represent both celebration and responsibility: to continue safeguarding its landscapes, traditions, and values while sharing them with the world in ways that remain true to the spirit of the land.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu