Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel
Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel
Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel
𝐁𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚
𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫
Border Booze Shock: Phuentsholing Alcohol Trade Reels as Prices Spike and Customers Vanish
BTN Depreciates to an All Time Low of 87.3 against the USD
Trending Now
Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel

Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel

Bhutan has been named “Destination of the Year – Earthly Experiences” at ITB Berlin 2026 in Germany, further cementing the kingdom’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable and values-driven tourism.

The award was presented by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA), a global media organization recognizing excellence in tourism development and destination management. Simultaneously, Damcho Rinzin, Director of Bhutan’s Department of Tourism, received the PATWA Gold Award – Ecological Tourism (Himalayan Region) for his leadership in promoting environmentally responsible travel.

Together, these accolades highlight Bhutan’s growing global profile at a time when international tourism is increasingly shifting toward meaningful, environmentally conscious experiences.

The “Destination of the Year – Earthly Experiences” award honors destinations offering immersive journeys rooted in nature, culture, and environmental stewardship. For Bhutan, it reflects decades of policy guided by the kingdom’s unique tourism philosophy: prioritizing sustainability, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing over mass tourism.

Industry experts say the recognition reinforces Bhutan’s positioning as a high-value, low-impact destination, where travel benefits both visitors and local communities while protecting fragile mountain ecosystems. Unlike destinations that rely on large tourist volumes, Bhutan follows a tourism model shaped by national development principles such as Gross National Happiness, emphasizing environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and sustainable economic growth.

Being recognized for “Earthly Experiences” underscores Bhutan’s appeal to travelers seeking deeper engagement with landscapes, traditions, and spirituality, rather than conventional sightseeing. Tourism officials highlight that in Bhutan, nature is not merely a backdrop but an integral partner in the travel experience.

The awards were presented at ITB Berlin, widely regarded as the world’s leading travel trade exhibition, which convenes governments, tourism boards, airlines, hospitality groups, and tour operators worldwide. Recognition at this platform is particularly significant, as it shapes global tourism trends and future travel markets.

The accolades were conferred by the PATWA International Travel Awards Council and Board, which evaluates tourism initiatives globally across aviation, hospitality, destination management, and tour operations. Alongside the national honor, Bhutan’s tourism leadership received individual recognition. Damcho Rinzin’s Gold Award celebrates his efforts in positioning Bhutan as a global model of regenerative tourism—where tourism actively contributes to environmental protection and cultural preservation.

In a statement, Damcho said the awards reflect Bhutan’s enduring commitment to responsible tourism and serve as a reminder of the kingdom’s responsibility to safeguard its natural and cultural heritage. “As global travelers increasingly seek authenticity and purpose-driven journeys, Bhutan remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and excellence,” he said.

This marks the second time Bhutan has been recognized by PATWA, reinforcing the kingdom’s global reputation in responsible destination management. Experts say repeated international recognition suggests Bhutan’s tourism strategy resonates at a time when destinations face pressure to balance growth with sustainability.

Founded in 1999, PATWA works with travel media professionals worldwide to promote sustainable tourism development, aligning with principles endorsed by UNESCO and the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

For Bhutan, the recognition comes as the country continues rebuilding its tourism sector after the pandemic and refining its visitor strategy. Tourism remains one of Bhutan’s most important economic sectors, generating employment across hospitality, guiding services, handicrafts, transport, and rural community enterprises. Awards from events like ITB Berlin also attract global media coverage, promoting Bhutan in key markets and reinforcing its identity as a destination for environmentally responsible and culturally immersive travel.

Bhutan’s appeal lies in its combination of pristine Himalayan landscapes, centuries-old monasteries, vibrant cultural traditions, and strong environmental protections. Over 70 percent of the country is forested, and Bhutan is recognized as the world’s only carbon-negative nation—an environmental distinction that enhances its attractiveness to eco-conscious travelers.

As tourism evolves globally, Bhutan’s emphasis on regenerative travel—where tourism contributes positively to ecosystems and communities—has become a model studied by other destinations. The dual honors at ITB Berlin underscore that Bhutan’s approach is gaining recognition not just as a tourism strategy, but as a blueprint for sustainable travel in fragile mountain regions.

For the Himalayan kingdom, the awards represent both celebration and responsibility: to continue safeguarding its landscapes, traditions, and values while sharing them with the world in ways that remain true to the spirit of the land.

 

Sangay Rabten
From Thimphu

Post Views: 87
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Posted on
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
Previous
Next
Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel
Bhutan Wins Global Tourism Honour at ITB Berlin, Reinforcing Leadership in Regenerative Travel