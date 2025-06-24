Bhutan Turns to Solar Power to Strengthen Energy Security

Bhutan is embarking on a strategic shift toward solar energy in a bid to strengthen energy independence and address recurring seasonal power shortages. While hydropower remains the bedrock of the country’s electricity supply, the limitations of this resource—particularly during the dry winter months—are prompting a national push for energy diversification.

Hydropower’s Seasonal Shortcomings

Bhutan currently boasts an installed hydropower capacity of approximately 2,453 megawatts (MW). However, the country’s hydropower system is highly seasonal. From December to March, river inflows decrease drastically, slashing power output to just 415 MW, far below normal levels.

This shortfall, according to the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC), stems from Bhutan’s dependence on run-of-the-river hydropower schemes, which lack storage reservoirs. As a result, the country is often forced to import electricity from India, especially during winter—putting pressure on foreign reserves and highlighting the vulnerability of a hydropower-reliant grid.

A Compelling Case for Solar

To meet rising demand and ensure year-round supply, Bhutan is turning its sights to the sun. “Diversifying our energy mix is no longer an option—it’s a necessity,” a DGPC official said. “Solar power presents a fast, reliable, and clean alternative to support our grid during lean hydropower months.”

Solar energy, they explained, is a mature technology with shorter project timelines compared to hydropower. Deploying solar infrastructure—especially rooftop installations and utility-scale farms—could significantly reduce Bhutan’s reliance on electricity imports while enhancing national energy resilience.

Bhutan’s Solar Potential

“Bhutan enjoys clear blue skies during winter—exactly when hydropower is weakest,” the DGPC official noted. “That makes solar a natural fit.”

Although solar currently contributes only a small fraction to the national energy mix, efforts are underway to scale up adoption. The government, in collaboration with development partners, has launched pilot projects for rooftop solar installations and is exploring large-scale solar farms to meet growing power needs.

Rooftop and Utility-Scale Solutions

The strategy involves a dual approach, decentralized rooftop systems for homes, schools, and businesses to reduce pressure on the grid and utility-scale farms that can supply significant amounts of clean energy to urban and industrial zones.

“These initiatives are still in early stages,” the official added, “but they’re crucial stepping stones toward a more diversified and sustainable energy sector.”

Meeting Rising Demand

The urgency is growing. Bhutan’s rapid economic development—particularly in infrastructure and manufacturing—is driving electricity demand to new heights.

According to DGPC projections, Bhutan’s peak power demand is expected to nearly triple to 1,662 MW by 2026, while the firm capacity (guaranteed year-round supply) is projected to reach only 622 MW, even with ongoing hydropower projects.

“This leaves a significant gap,” said the official. “And it’s during the dry season that this gap becomes most critical.”

Clean Energy, Sustainable Future

Beyond bridging the seasonal gap, solar energy aligns seamlessly with Bhutan’s environmental and developmental values. As a clean and renewable source, solar helps: combat climate change, preserve natural ecosystems and advance Bhutan’s carbon-neutral goals

Solar investments also create economic opportunities—generating local jobs in installation, maintenance, and manufacturing, while stimulating rural development through decentralized energy systems.

Laying the Groundwork for a Solar Future

Bhutan’s solar ambitions are clear. With supportive policies, pilot initiatives, and a growing need for reliable energy, the country is laying the foundation for a more balanced, secure, and sustainable energy future.

As hydropower faces the limits of seasonality, the sun is rising as Bhutan’s next great power source—lighting the way toward energy independence and long-term resilience.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu