Bhutan to Replace RAMIS with Integrated Taxation System from January 2027

The Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) will introduce the Income Tax Module of the Bhutan Integrated Taxation System (BITS) from January 1, 2027, replacing the existing Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) as part of the government’s efforts to modernise tax administration and improve taxpayer services.

The DRC said the new system would be implemented under Phase II of BITS. The transition will involve migrating existing taxpayer profiles from RAMIS to BITS and assigning new Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TPNs) automatically.

The department has stated that existing taxpayers do not need to apply for a new TPN. Instead, the DRC will notify taxpayers of their new identification numbers through email, beginning November 10, provided they have valid email addresses registered with RAMIS or have updated their contact details with the department.

The email notifications will contain the new TPNs and instructions on how to access and use the BITS platform.

The transition marks a major change in the country’s tax administration system, moving income tax services from RAMIS to an integrated digital platform. It is expected to streamline taxpayer registration and the management of tax-related information through a centralised system.

However, the DRC has advised taxpayers to continue using their existing RAMIS TPNs for current transactions until the respective transition dates are announced or further notice is issued. This is intended to ensure that ongoing tax-related services are not disrupted during the migration.

Taxpayers urged to update contact details

The DRC has urged taxpayers who do not receive email notifications to contact the department and provide the necessary information to ensure that their profiles are correctly updated.

Such taxpayers are required to email their details. The information requested includes the business name, where applicable, full name of the taxpayer or proprietor, Citizenship Identity Card number or relevant identification number for non-individual taxpayers, existing RAMIS TPN, contact number and a valid email address.

The department has also asked taxpayers who have changed their email addresses or have outdated contact information to update their records with the DRC as soon as possible.

Having accurate contact information will be important during the transition, as the department will rely on email notifications to communicate new TPNs and provide access instructions for the new system.

The DRC has clarified that taxpayers registering for a new TPN after the BITS portal goes live in early December 2026 must complete their registration through BITS only.

This means that new applicants will no longer be required to register through RAMIS once the new portal becomes operational. Existing taxpayers, however, should continue using their current RAMIS TPNs for transactions until the department announces the applicable transition arrangements.

Warning against fraudulent messages

Alongside the transition announcement, the DRC has cautioned taxpayers against fraudulent emails and messages that may seek to exploit the changeover.

The department has emphasised that it will never ask taxpayers to share their passwords or one-time passwords (OTPs) through email. Taxpayers have been advised not to disclose such information and to report suspicious messages to the DRC Contact Centre at 3999.

The warning comes as taxpayers begin receiving official notifications containing their new TPNs and instructions for accessing BITS. The department’s reminder is intended to help taxpayers distinguish genuine communication from potential phishing attempts.

A phased transition to digital tax administration

The introduction of the Income Tax Module is part of the broader implementation of BITS, which is being rolled out in phases. The latest phase focuses on moving income tax administration from RAMIS to the new platform.

The migration of taxpayer profiles and automatic assignment of new TPNs are central to the transition. By notifying taxpayers directly and requiring them to update only missing or outdated information, the department aims to make the changeover more manageable.

For taxpayers, the immediate priority is to ensure that their registered email addresses and contact details are accurate and accessible. They should also retain their existing RAMIS TPNs and continue using them for current transactions until the DRC issues further instructions.

With the new Income Tax Module scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, the coming weeks will be important for preparing taxpayers and ensuring a smooth transition from the existing system.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu