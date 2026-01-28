Bhutan to Host Landmark Invest Summit

Bhutan is poised to step onto the global investment stage like never before. The much-anticipated Invest Bhutan Summit, scheduled for 12–13 February 2026, promises to be a transformative event, designed to position the country as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and catalyze the next era of economic growth rooted in the philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH).

Set against the kingdom’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage, the summit will serve as a high-level platform, bringing together government institutions, domestic entrepreneurs, and international investors for strategic dialogue and collaboration. Organisers emphasise that this gathering is not just about capital—it is about unlocking Bhutan’s vast potential, fostering innovation, and creating investment avenues that resonate with both economic prosperity and environmental stewardship.

“Bhutan is ready to receive foreign investment in at least 20 identified projects,” said Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, Namgay Dorji, noting the growing international interest. “Now, foreign investors recognize the scope and opportunity here.”

Bhutan’s allure lies in its unique blend of competitive advantages: a carbon-negative status, an abundant supply of renewable energy, high-value tourism potential, agri-innovation opportunities, expanding digital infrastructure, and a stable governance framework that inspires confidence. Despite these strengths, Bhutan’s investment story has remained largely underexplored on the international stage—an oversight the summit is determined to correct.

The Invest Bhutan Summit will showcase more than 20 investment-ready projects, coupled with detailed briefings on the country’s legal, regulatory, and policy frameworks. Investors will engage in structured business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings, benefit from matchmaking sessions, and enjoy opportunities for international networking that could translate into tangible projects and sustainable job creation for Bhutanese citizens.

Strategically located in a region of over two billion people, Bhutan has recorded an average GDP growth of 7.5 percent in recent years. Investors gain access to reliable, clean, and competitively priced electricity at around USD 0.03 per kWh, a pristine environment, a vibrant culture, and an educated, English-speaking workforce. The kingdom’s political stability, coupled with its ranking as the least corrupt country in South Asia and the third least corrupt in Asia (Transparency International, 2024), further cements Bhutan’s credibility as a safe, attractive investment destination.

The government has set ambitious economic targets, aiming to become a high-income GNH economy by 2034 and to increase GDP to USD 5 billion by 2029. To achieve these goals, Bhutan offers investors comprehensive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, including corporate tax holidays of up to ten years, concessional tax rates, customs duty exemptions on plant, machinery, and raw materials, capital investment allowances of up to 100 percent, investor cards for investments exceeding Nu 15 million, business guest visas, and guaranteed repatriation of capital and dividends.

Priority sectors for investment are wide-ranging, covering agriculture and animal husbandry, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, pharmaceuticals, mineral processing, IT and IT-enabled services, financial services, infrastructure, health and education, air transport, and wood-based industries. Complementing these, Bhutan provides preferential market access through free trade agreements with India and Thailand, a preferential trade agreement with Bangladesh, and membership in SAFTA and BIMSTEC.

To make participation seamless and welcoming, summit organisers are offering exemptions from the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), visa fee waivers, airport transfers, and complimentary guided sightseeing in Thimphu or Paro on designated days. These touches ensure that investors not only explore business potential but also experience the kingdom’s rich heritage and natural beauty, leaving with both opportunity and inspiration.

The Invest Bhutan Summit 2026 is a call to the world: to witness, participate in, and shape the Kingdom’s economic future. With direct access to investment-ready projects, structured dialogues, and an unparalleled networking platform, the summit is set to translate global interest into tangible investments, while creating sustainable growth and prosperity for Bhutan’s people.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu