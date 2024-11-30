Bhutan to host Ed Sheeran

History will be made on January 24, 2025, as Ed Sheeran takes the stage at Changlimithang. There is excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the landmark event.

As the first month of the New Year draws to a close, the crisp winter air of Thimphu will come alive with the enchanting melodies of Ed Sheeran, marking an unforgettable evening at the historic Changlimithang Stadium. The British music icon will make history as the first international artist to perform in Bhutan, an event that signifies a remarkable milestone for the nation. The event will be held on January 24, 2025.

By stepping onto the Bhutanese stage, Sheeran enters the annals of the Himalayan Kingdom, forever becoming part of its rich history. The historic Changlimithang, a venue steeped in Bhutanese heritage, provides a fitting backdrop for this groundbreaking event. Sheeran’s presence will transform the serene Thimphu evening into a vibrant celebration, resonating with music lovers across the country and beyond.

Promoted by the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and AEG, the musical bonanza is part of Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour 2025. He will kick-start his show from Thimphu, before going to India and the Middle East.

As musical enthusiasts in Thimphu and beyond mull over the musical treat that they will receive, preparations for the concert are in full swing. It begins with the sale of tickets, the online platforms opening at 12 noon, Bhutan Standard Time (BST), November 30, 2024. Those wishing to watch the show can get their tickets at www,tix.bt. This will be the only platform for the sale of tickets. There will be no tickets sold elsewhere or on the day of the concert.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Bhutan concert are priced starting at an affordable US$10, reflecting his dedication to ensuring that his music remains accessible to fans around the globe. The tickets cost between USD 10 (BTN 860), to USD 101 (BTN 8,600). There are tickets for USD 31 (BTN 2,600), USD 51 (BTN 4,300) and USD 71 (BTN 6,000). More than 25,000 tickets will be sold out. Further, a person can only buy six tickets.

According to the hosts (GMC) in Thimphu, the fact that an international star like Ed Sheeran will perform in Bhutan says a lot. It is a moment of pride for Bhutan and a major positioning for the country, which is building the Gelephu Mindfulness City. “We are able to attract performers like Ed Sheeran to Bhutan and this says a lot about Bhutan’s potential in diverse areas. It is also an indication of how GMC is progressing apart from showcasing the catalytic potential of GMC,” ” one of the GMC officers said. He added that the event also unfurls Bhutan’s potential in MICE tourism. “It is very symbolic that Ed Sheeran will start his current tour from Bhutan,” he added.

In addition to the global review that the performer and the hosts will receive, Bhutan will benefit in other areas, too. January is known as an off season for tourism and there are expectations that the concert will bring in tourists from other country. As Sheeran will not be performing in countries like Thailand and Singapore, prospects of people from these countries coming are high. However, all tourists will need to pay the sustainable development fee (SDF).

Additionally, Bhutanese working with Sheeran’s team in the preparation of the stage and other logistics will learn on the job. There will be transfer of skills, with Bhutanese technicians learning from the event.

The paper also learned that Sheeran is keen to collaborate with Bhutanese artists, who could avail the opportunity to play with Sheeran on the day. Towards this end, organizers of the concert have already shared links of Bhutanese performers with Sheeran’s team.

Having launched his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin in 2022, Sheeran has captivated audiences worldwide with over 134 electrifying performances to date. This upcoming run, alongside the European leg, marks the concluding chapter of his celebrated Mathematics era.

Fans will see Ed Sheeran in his purest form, just him, his guitar and Loopstation. They can expect an unforgettable setlist featuring iconic tracks from his decade-spanning career.

With nearly 200 million records sold globally, Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist whose recent achievements include membership in Spotify’s Billions Club for an incredible 12 songs, including his hit “The A Team”, which recently surpassed 1 billion streams.

Some of Sheeran’s songs include “Shape of You,” “Perfect,” “Thinking out Loud,” and “Perfect Symphony,” amongst others.

Sheeran Fever Hits the Country

Following the official announcement of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming performance in Thimphu, fans of all ages, from teenagers to adults, have been filled with excitement. And it is excitement time, especially for Bhutanese Sheerions (Ed Sheeran Fans).

“I will be booking my tickets tomorrow and I am very excited that the first international live music show I will be watching would be Ed Sheeran,” Tandin Wangchuk, an entrepreneur from Babesa, Thimphu, said. “I am one of the 25 million or so followers on Facebook that Sheeran has and there could not be greater news than what we have today. Sheeran will perform at Changligmithang and we will rock,” Tandin added.

Sangay Wangmo, from Tsirang was full of excitement. “I would not call myself a real fan of Ed Sheeran; but I have listened to his songs and he is great. I am waiting to book the tickets and it is a great opportunity for all music lovers to see him perform,” Sangay said, adding that she hopes Sheeran will perform the songs that Bhutanese like. When asked about the songs, she replied, “Shape of You, Perfect and Shivers, apart from others,” she noted.

Sonam Wangchuk, from Lungtenphu, Thimphu, who says that he knows almost all songs of Sheeran said the “Sheeran mania” has caught people in Thimphu. “We are concerned that we may not get the tickets as everyone from around the world can book the tickets. I may appear selfish, but I wish the tickets were only for Bhutanese,” he said.

The excitement has overwhelmed people of the Bhutanese music industry. Ugyen Tenzin, lead singer of North H band shared, “I am very excited indeed and it’s a huge thing for a small country like ours. Finally, Bhutanese will get to witness international musical sensation in Bhutan itself. It’s the best thing that has ever happened to Bhutan musically and we are hoping Bhutanese musicians will witness the event and get inspired to create music that would be of international standard in every way, so that we can someday showcase our own music to the whole world along with such artists”.

Chimi Nangsel Dorji, a former singer and academician shared, “I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard that Ed Sheeran would be coming to Bhutan. I’ve been a fan since high school, and have enjoyed following his evolution as an artist over the last decade. It feels incredibly special to have the opportunity to see him for the very first time in my own country. I really hope he plays Give Me Love; it’s visceral quality is what makes it my favourite-ever Sheeran song”.

Kaya Gyeltshen, a young social media influencer shared, “He is the first A list celebrity to come to Bhutan. It goes to show how much Bhutan has grown in these past years”.

Another “die-hard” fan Samten Wangmo, 21 shared, “When my friends first told me that Ed Sheeran was coming to Bhutan, I honestly thought it was fake news. I could hardly believe that my favorite singer would perform in our country. But then I saw the announcement on our national news, and my heart started racing like a fast track engine. I’ve listened to his songs repeatedly, and now I can’t wait to experience the energy and magic of his live performance in Thimphu on January 24, 2025. I’m already counting the days down! Plus, his influence even led me to explore Eminem’s rap songs because he looks up to him as one of his idols. This concert is not just a performance for me; it’s a celebration of music that has shaped so much of my life”.

“He’s become a global phenomenon, with record-breaking albums like “÷ (Divide)” and chart-topping hits like “Shape of You”. His heartfelt lyrics, catchy melodies, and unique voice have earned him numerous awards, including 4 Grammys and 7 Brit Awards. Beyond his musical achievements, Sheeran is known for his philanthropic efforts and down-to-earth personality,” Karma Gyeltshen, from Mongaar said. “Why wouldn’t anyone like Sheeran? Why wouldn’t we be excited?”

One of Bhutan’s top performers, Tandin Wangchuk (Misty Terrace) had this to say. “He’s the biggest popstar of our time and a respected one as well due to his elevated lyrics and music, most of which he writes and composes himself. He will be the biggest international icon to visit and perform in Bhutan in all the times that I have known, an unbelievable magnitude of stardom.”

Sonam Wangchen, singer-songwriter, based in Thimphu, said, “Ed Sheeran’s concert in Bhutan is a life time opportunity for all Bhutanese. I have always been a huge fan and was alway been an inspiration to me. As an artist myself, I am incredibly excited to witness his performance in Bhutan for the very first time.” Wangchen also underlined that the event presents a wonderful opportunity for Bhutanese artists to gain exposure and learn from one of the best artists in the world.

Concerning collaborating with him, Wangchen had this to say. “While we may not be on the same level to collaborate with him, being granted such an opportunity would be a dream come true. However, I must admit that I have little hope of ever collaborating with him.”

Maisori Rai from Thimphu