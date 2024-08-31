Bhutan to host ACI 2024 Regional Seminar

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), is set to host the 2024 Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific (ACI) Seminar on Government Incentives for Corporate Anti-Corruption Compliance from September 25 to 27, 2024, in Thimphu, Bhutan.

This seminar will gather anti-corruption experts from the governments of 34 member economies, along with representatives from civil society, international organizations, and the private sector. The primary focus of the meetings will be to exchange best practices and enhance participants’ capabilities in crafting government policies related to anti-corruption incentives.

The upcoming ACI 2024 will focus on how governments can design and implement incentives that encourage businesses to adopt ethical practices and comply with anti-corruption requirements. Key discussions will highlight the role of transparency initiatives, effective corruption prevention and detection strategies, and the importance of cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

Participants will explore how anti-corruption and integrity tools can promote ethical behavior within corporations, as well as the significance of responsible lobbying and influence in protecting the public interest from corruption and undue influence.

As of August 23, 47 delegates from 17 member economies, according to the ACC roster, have confirmed their participation. Of the approximately 50 participants, 37 speakers, both domestic and international, have confirmed their attendance as of August 30.

The seminar will also emphasize alignment with international standards to enhance global efforts towards incentivizing cross-border compliance with integrity and anti-corruption regulations. Furthermore, the event aims to demonstrate the necessity of a whole-of-society approach to foster ethical conduct in both public and private sectors, providing participants with actionable strategies and practical solutions to effectively address these pressing issues.

The seminar will build upon the 2024 Resource Guide on State Measures for Strengthening Business Integrity, which offers governments a framework for identifying and implementing a balanced mix of sanctions and incentives to promote business integrity. Additionally, it will delve into policy recommendations derived from OECD instruments related to public integrity and anti-corruption. This includes discussions on the OECD Anti-Bribery Recommendation, the Recommendation on Public Integrity, the Recommendation on Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying and Influence, and the Guidelines for Managing Conflict of Interest in Public Service.

The 2024 Seminar will take place over several days, featuring a comprehensive agenda aimed at enhancing business integrity and anti-corruption efforts. It will begin with a one-day workshop tailored for national stakeholders in Bhutan, focusing on the principles of Business Integrity. Following this, there will be a one-and-a-half-day seminar dedicated to exploring government incentives that promote corporate compliance with anti-corruption measures.

Additionally, a half-day meeting of the Public Integrity Network (PIN) is scheduled, where participants will discuss vital topics such as integrity frameworks, conflict-of-interest tools, and the significance of responsible lobbying in protecting public interest from corruption and undue influence.

Concurrently, a one-day, restricted, and confidential meeting of the Law Enforcement Network (LEN) will be held. This exclusive gathering will provide a platform for law enforcement practitioners—investigators, prosecutors, and other professionals—to share experiences and strategies related to the investigation and prosecution of corruption offenses. Participation in this meeting is limited to law enforcement personnel only, ensuring a focused and secure environment for discussion.

Bhutan also hosted the 21st Steering Group Meeting, the 14th Regional Seminar and the 2nd Law Enforcement Network (LEN) meeting of the ADB/OECD Anti-Corruption Initiative for Asia and the Pacific in November 2016. The theme of the seminar was ‘Development with Values: Social Fence against Corruption’.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu