Bhutan to Establish Agrifood Regulations Aligned with International Best Practices

Bhutan is taking a significant step toward transforming its agrifood systems by establishing regulations and standards aligned with international best practices, as outlined in the Agrifood Sector Strategy 2034. This initiative underscores the crucial intersection of legislation, sustainable agrifood systems, and public health, using regulatory interventions as a key mechanism for driving agrifood transformation.

The Bhutanese government recognizes that for its agricultural exports to succeed, they must meet not only the mandatory requirements of importing countries but also the commercial standards set by buyers. At present, Bhutan’s agrifood regulatory framework operates in silos, with various components functioning independently. This lack of coordination hampers efficiency and limits the country’s ability to compete in the global agrifood market.

To overcome these challenges, Bhutan is committed to aligning its agrifood regulations with internationally recognized standards established by leading global organizations such as the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), and the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC). These regulatory frameworks serve as benchmarks for food safety, animal health, and plant protection, ensuring that Bhutanese agricultural products meet the highest quality and safety standards required in global markets.

By adopting these internationally accepted standards, Bhutan aims to strengthen its food safety system, reducing health risks associated with foodborne illnesses, contamination, and pesticide residues. This will help safeguard public health, build consumer confidence, and enhance the overall quality of food available in domestic and international markets. Additionally, stringent sanitary and phytosanitary measures will be implemented to prevent pest infestations and the spread of plant and animal diseases, which can have devastating consequences on agricultural productivity and trade.

Moreover, aligning with these standards will play a crucial role in mitigating environmental damage caused by unsustainable farming practices. The adoption of science-based regulations will encourage the responsible use of fertilizers, pesticides, and antibiotics, reducing pollution and preserving Bhutan’s rich biodiversity. Sustainable land and water management practices will also be promoted, ensuring long-term agricultural viability while protecting ecosystems and natural resources.

This strategic regulatory alignment is expected to position Bhutan as a trusted player in international agrifood trade, enhancing market access and boosting the competitiveness of Bhutanese farmers and agribusinesses. By fostering a safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible agrifood sector, Bhutan is laying the groundwork for a resilient and sustainable food system that can thrive in an increasingly globalized economy.

“The establishment of regulations in line with global standards will not only enhance Bhutan’s standing in international trade but also bolster food security and promote responsible agricultural practices that benefit both human health and the environment,” states the strategy document.

To ensure effective implementation, the government will introduce capacity-building initiatives, providing stakeholders across the agrifood value chain with practical training and resources. These initiatives will help businesses comply with the new regulatory framework, ensuring the production of safe, high-quality food for both domestic and international markets. By meeting these standards, businesses can protect public health while minimizing potential legal and financial risks.

Additionally, the government is actively working to address trade barriers that have historically hindered Bhutanese exporters. A collaborative effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET), the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE), and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) aims to streamline export procedures and maximize revenue from agricultural exports.

Despite Bhutan’s free trade agreements with India, non-tariff barriers (NTBs) remain a significant challenge, particularly in meeting the sanitary and phytosanitary requirements of importing countries. To resolve these issues, Bhutan and India have committed to addressing NTBs, a priority discussed during a bilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting in April 2022.

Beyond regional trade, Bhutan is actively engaging in negotiations with countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE while reaffirming its commitment to ongoing discussions on World Trade Organization (WTO) accession. These efforts aim to secure duty-free export agreements for Bhutanese agricultural products, laying the foundation for stronger bilateral trade partnerships.

As Bhutan undertakes this transformative journey, the alignment of its agrifood regulations with international standards is poised to bring far-reaching benefits. By adopting globally recognized best practices, Bhutan will enhance its competitiveness in international markets, enabling local producers to meet stringent quality and safety requirements. This shift is expected to open new export opportunities, attract foreign investment, and position Bhutan as a trusted supplier of high-quality agricultural products.

Moreover, strengthening food security remains a key priority. Improved regulatory frameworks will ensure safer, more nutritious food for Bhutanese consumers while fostering a resilient supply chain that can withstand external shocks such as climate change, trade disruptions, and global food crises. Enhanced food safety measures will also reduce public health risks by minimizing contamination and disease outbreaks.

Additionally, aligning with international standards will encourage sustainable agricultural practices, promoting responsible resource management, environmental protection, and climate resilience. Farmers and agribusinesses will be supported through capacity-building initiatives, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to adopt eco-friendly and efficient farming techniques. This will not only boost productivity but also preserve Bhutan’s rich biodiversity and ensure long-term agricultural sustainability.

By embracing these reforms, Bhutan is laying the foundation for a robust, adaptive, and forward-looking agrifood sector—one that fosters economic growth, safeguards public health, and upholds the nation’s commitment to sustainability and Gross National Happiness.

