Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy
Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy
Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy
A New Horizon
Koryo Tours Adds Bhutan To Its Destination List
Situation of Gender-Based Violence in Bhutan
Consumer Goods Grow Dearer by 3.12% as of January
Trending Now
Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy

Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy

In a groundbreaking move to revitalize its agricultural sector, Bhutan has unveiled the Agrifood Sector Strategy 2034, themed “A Commitment to Innovation, Transformation, and Impact.” This long-term vision aims to modernize the agrifood industry, ensuring sustainability while uplifting the livelihoods of smallholder farmers.

Recognizing the urgency of modernization, the strategy prioritizes high-value crops and livestock products to diversify exports and counter the stagnation in traditional agrifood trade. Key crops like cardamom, ginger, and apples have struggled to sustain farming communities, making market expansion crucial. The new plan proposes strategic interventions to remove trade barriers, streamline business processes, and tap into both domestic and international markets.

Currently, Bhutan’s agrifood exports are predominantly sent to India and Bangladesh, yet there is vast potential in emerging markets like Singapore, Australia, and Japan. With increasing global demand for unique products such as asparagus and rainbow trout, Bhutan is positioning itself to leverage these opportunities to stimulate economic growth, alleviate poverty, and boost food security.

However, ensuring consistent quality and quantity remains a challenge. The Chief of the Policy and Planning Division (PPD) at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL), Karma Tshering stated, “The Ministry will collaborate with the Bhutan Standards Bureau (BSB) and Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) to enforce strict standards and certification processes.”

To further support exports, the strategy explores the feasibility of air freight to expand market access, with airlines currently reviewing costs and connectivity. Cities from Dubai to Bangkok are being considered as potential trade hubs to foster new partnerships and expand Bhutan’s agricultural footprint.

Domestically, the strategy seeks to capitalize on rising demand in public institutions and the growing tourism sector. Bhutan has witnessed a 97% surge in guest arrivals since early 2023, presenting an opportunity for agrifood producers to supply high-quality, locally-sourced foods to the hospitality industry. Additionally, the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is expected to serve as a vital market for local produce.

Yet, challenges persist. Scaling production, maintaining quality, and adhering to international standards are significant hurdles. “Our focus is on high-value, niche products targeting select markets. Commercial farming will help achieve scale, alongside assured markets for farmers,” Karma Tshering added. Branding and certification tailored to international market needs are also in development.

As part of this initiative, two “Chirup” farms have been established under the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) for priority crops, with land development already underway. Plans are in place to develop three to four additional commercial farms, targeting supply needs for Gyalsung Academies, GMC, schools, hospitals, and other institutions. Detailed food requirement assessments for Gyalsung have already been conducted.

Another key component is the National Institutional Feeding Programme (NIFP), aimed at ensuring nutritious local produce reaches school children, hospital patients, and youths in Gyalsung Academies. Collaborations between ministries will assess demand and promote local sourcing.

Urbanization is expected to drive a surge in food demand, with projections estimating a requirement of over 140,000 metric tons of cereals and nearly 70,000 metric tons of vegetables annually by 2034. To meet this, the strategy advocates urban farming and more efficient supply chains, ensuring urban populations have access to nutritious, locally-grown foods.

The strategy doesn’t stop at agriculture—livestock products like rainbow trout and honey are priority items, while yak products are under active study.

The Agrifood Sector Strategy 2034 signifies a bold shift towards innovation and sustainability in Bhutanese agriculture. By focusing on high-value crops, expanding market access, and strengthening local production, Bhutan aims to boost productivity, enhance food security, and promote economic growth.

As Bhutan embarks on this transformative journey, the strategy sets a comprehensive vision to meet future challenges while championing sustainability and prosperity for its farmers and communities.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 246
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy
Bhutan to Diversify Agrifood Exports With Ambitious 2034 Strategy