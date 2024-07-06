Bhutan to Boost Economy and Infrastructure with Comprehensive Development Plan

In his State of the Nation Address on July 4th, 2024, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay outlined a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering the economy and improving public services. The plan focuses on several key areas:

Private Sector Development:

Loan Moratorium Lifted: The Economic Stimulus Programme will lift the moratorium on loans.

Facilitate low-interest loans to revive and expand businesses and encourage new startups. Business-Friendly Policies: Implement policies, regulations, and guidelines to strengthen the private sector and improve the ease of doing business.

Public Infrastructure Enhancement:

Highway Expansion: Widen 11 national highways and construct seven new highways.

Tourism Development and Diversification:

Policy Improvements: Enhance policies, systems, and services to boost tourism.

ICT Sector Support:

Business Opportunities: Facilitate opportunities for ICT companies.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI):

Economic Opportunities: The Economic Development Board will explore diverse economic opportunities.

Hydropower Generation:

Power Transmission: Start transmitting power from the Punatsangchhu-2 Hydroelectric Project.

Resume construction of the Punatsangchhu-1 Hydroelectric Project. New Projects: Initiate construction on multiple hydroelectric projects, including Kholongchhu, Suchhu, Burgangchhu, Yungichhu, Druk Bindu-1, Druk Bindu-2, Gamri-1, Begana, and Jomori.

21st-Century Economic Roadmap:

Economic Strengthening: Formalize the roadmap towards strengthening the economy and advancing growth and development.

Agriculture and Livestock Enhancement:

Low-Interest Loans: Provide low-interest loans to farmers through the Economic Stimulus Programme.

Introduce a low-interest loan program for farmers to purchase power tillers. Compensation and Insurance: Develop policies for crop and livestock compensation and insurance.

Human Resource Development:

Gyalsung Program: Inaugurate the Gyalsung program on September 5, 2024.

Start the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospitals in Thimphu and Mongar, and develop a detailed project report for a specialized cancer hospital. Vocational Training: Upgrade and promote vocational training institutes.

Upgrade and promote vocational training institutes. National Sports Plans: Develop and implement national sports plans in collaboration with the Bhutan Olympic Committee.

Spiritual Heritage and Culture:

Dzong Construction: Continue the construction of Sarpang Dzong and renovate and expand sacred temples.

Prioritize the development and promotion of Dzongkha through ICT. Performing Arts: Institute specialized training programs in performing arts.

Public Service Delivery:

Civil Service Reforms: Work with the Royal Civil Service Commission to advance reforms.

Develop policy, system, and guidelines for timely and quality public service delivery. Local Government Training: Roll out orientation training on the 13th Five Year Plan for local governments.

Additional Priorities for Financial Year:

Home Ownership: Formulate policies and plans for low-interest loans to facilitate home ownership.

Increase rural life insurance coverage. Motherhood Allowances: Provide allowances for mothers giving birth to a third child.

The PM said that these comprehensive measures aim to ensure sustainable development, economic growth, and improved quality of life for Bhutanese citizens.