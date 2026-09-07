Bhutan Telecom Cuts BT Fiber Tariffs, Offering Lower Monthly Rates from September 1

Bhutan Telecom Limited (BTL) has introduced revised tariffs for its BT Fiber internet service, reducing monthly subscription charges across most bandwidth categories as the telecom operator seeks to make high-speed fixed internet more affordable for consumers. The revised rates took effect from September 1, 2026, with the new tariff structure offering significantly lower prices compared with the previous plans.

Under the revised tariff, the monthly subscription for 5 Mbps has been reduced from Nu 2,048 to Nu 1,449, a saving of Nu 599, or about 29 percent. A new 8 Mbps package has also been introduced at Nu 2,049 per month. The 8 Mbps package was not available under the old tariff structure. For 10 Mbps, the monthly charge has fallen from Nu 4,043 to Nu 2,349, while the 15 Mbps package has been reduced from Nu 5,985 to Nu 3,949.

The reductions become more substantial at higher bandwidths. The monthly charge for 20 Mbps has been lowered from Nu 7,875 to Nu 5,249, while the 25 Mbps plan has dropped from Nu 9,713 to Nu 6,549.

The 30 Mbps package now costs Nu 7,749, down from Nu 11,498, while the 40 Mbps plan has been reduced from Nu 14,910 to Nu 10,249. Similarly, the monthly subscription for 50 Mbps has fallen from Nu 18,113 to Nu 12,549, representing a reduction of Nu 5,564.

Customers opting for higher speeds will also benefit from lower tariffs. The 75 Mbps package has been reduced from Nu 25,200 to Nu 18,849, while the 100 Mbps package has fallen from Nu 30,975 to Nu 25,149.

For connections above 100 Mbps, the revised rate is Nu 240 per Mbps, exclusive of 5 percent GST, compared with the previous rate of Nu 285 per Mbps.

The new tariff structure means the biggest nominal savings are available to customers subscribing to higher bandwidths. A 75 Mbps customer, for instance, will save Nu 6,351 a month, while a 50 Mbps customer will save Nu 5,564.

BTL’s revised rates are part of a broader restructuring of its fiber services. The company currently offers both prepaid and postpaid BT Fiber services. Its prepaid BT Fiber packages provide unlimited usage for a 30-day period, while the postpaid service is structured primarily for organisations and customers requiring a dedicated connection.

BTL describes BT Fiber as an uninterrupted internet connection that provides customers with continuous access through a dedicated circuit. Its postpaid service can also be shared across an organisation’s local area network, allowing multiple computers to access the connection.

The company has set a minimum aggregate bandwidth of 20 Mbps for postpaid BT Fiber, although individual connections can have a minimum bandwidth of 5 Mbps when the combined bandwidth across a head office and branch offices reaches the required threshold.

The revised pricing also comes as Bhutan continues to expand digital connectivity and encourage greater use of online services. Lower fixed-internet costs could reduce the monthly connectivity burden for households, businesses and institutions that rely heavily on broadband services for communication, education, digital transactions and online work.

BTL has also expanded its range of connectivity products, including BT AirFiber, a wireless leased-line service aimed at providing dedicated connectivity without relying on extensive physical fiber deployment.

The company’s latest BT Fiber tariff therefore represents a substantial shift from the previous pricing structure, particularly for customers seeking higher speeds. With the revised rates coming into effect on September 1, customers can expect lower monthly charges across the listed bandwidth categories, while the introduction of the 8 Mbps package provides an additional option between the 5 Mbps and 10 Mbps plans.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu