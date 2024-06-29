Bhutan takes strides towards educational transformation
རྡོར་གདན་བཀྲ་ཤིས་ཐང་ནང་པའི་གཙུག་ལག་སློབ་གྲྭ་ནང་ དགའ་སྐྱིད་ནང་པའི་རིག་རྩལ་གྲོས་འཛོམས་ཐེངས་དང་པ་ཚོགས་ཡོདཔ།
MoAL and FCB strategizing to support potato farmers
EAC recommends detailed plans and resources for 13th Five-Year Plan
In a significant move towards modernizing Bhutan’s education system, the Ministry of Education and Skilled Development (MoESD) has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at meeting the challenges of the 21st century. The initiative follows a Royal Kasho issued during the 113th National Day celebration by His Majesty the King, emphasizing the urgency of adapting Bhutan’s educational landscape to global advancements.
Under the guidance of the Royal Kasho, the MoESD has initiated a steering committee to oversee the overhaul, marking a pivotal step towards realizing His Majesty’s vision for a forward-thinking education system. Minister Yeezang D. Thapa disclosed that since 2021, the committee has been diligently crafting a blueprint for educational reform, which is set to be unveiled later this year.
A notable highlight of the ongoing reforms is the pilot implementation of the Bhutan Baccalaureate education system in 23 schools nationwide. This initiative, focused on enhancing STEM education, aims to equip students with critical skills necessary for future employment opportunities driven by technological advancements.
Furthermore, the MoESD has allocated substantial funds towards infrastructure development within the education sector, underscoring its commitment to providing conducive learning environments across the country. Plans are also underway to revamp the curriculum to better meet the evolving needs of students, including those in technical and vocational institutes.
Addressing longstanding challenges, such as teacher shortages and quality education, the government has launched the National Teaching Service to bolster educational standards. Additionally, efforts are being made to expand facilities for students with special needs, with ambitious targets to increase specialized schools from 8 to 120 by the end of the current Five-Year Plan.
In collaboration with the Royal Academy, the MoESD has implemented training programs and deployed mentors to support the integration of the Bhutan Baccalaureate curriculum in pilot schools. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to elevate the quality and standards of education nationwide.
As Bhutan progresses towards achieving comprehensive educational reform, stakeholders eagerly anticipate the forthcoming unveiling of the MoESD’s detailed plan, which promises to reshape the educational landscape in line with global trends and local aspirations.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

Post Views: 51
