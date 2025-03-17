Bhutan Takes Steps Towards Inclusive Employment For Persons With Disabilities

In a significant move towards fostering inclusivity and equity, the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) has introduced a range of measures aimed at enhancing employment opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs). These initiatives reflect Bhutan’s commitment to ensuring that its labor market becomes more inclusive while maintaining long-term sustainability. Recognizing the challenges posed by rigid employment quotas, the government is shifting its focus towards incentive-based hiring practices that actively encourage private sector engagement, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

An official from the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) highlighted Bhutan’s unique socio-economic context, characterized by its small population, narrow labor market, and deeply rooted cultural values of compassion and community. The official noted, “Implementing rigid employment quotas for persons with disabilities may not be the most effective or sustainable approach in Bhutan. While quotas can guarantee representation, they risk creating tokenism and imposing administrative burdens, especially for SMEs, which form the backbone of Bhutan’s private sector.”

Instead, the government is embracing a more nuanced and balanced approach, prioritizing incentive-based hiring practices. Under this framework, employers who create inclusive workplaces can receive fiscal benefits, public recognition, and other rewards. This strategy aims to cultivate genuine inclusion, ensuring that employment opportunities are based on merit and capability rather than fulfilling numerical targets.

Another crucial component of Bhutan’s inclusive employment strategy is targeted skills development. By equipping PWDs with essential job skills and enhancing their competitiveness in the labor market, Bhutan is paving the way for meaningful employment. Additionally, the nation’s strong sense of community offers fertile ground for promoting social entrepreneurship and self-employment, empowering PWDs to become job creators themselves.

“By combining these approaches, Bhutan can foster authentic inclusion while nurturing a workforce that is skilled, competitive, and compassionate, without distorting natural labor market dynamics,” the official added.

The DoEE plays a pivotal role in facilitating employment access for all citizens, including PWDs. The department offers a range of support services, including job engagement programs, skills training, and direct employment referrals. In a noteworthy step, the Youth Engagement and Livelihood Program (YELP) Guideline 2024 has identified PWDs as a priority target group. Under this guideline, PWDs are exempted from standard selection processes, enabling direct eligibility for program benefits. These benefits include a year-long support package with the possibility of extension, offering a critical safety net for those seeking stable employment.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry recently conducted a Basic Entrepreneurship Course in Phuentsholing, providing 16 PWD participants — eight female and eight male — with foundational business skills such as planning, financial management, and marketing. This program empowered participants to develop viable business plans across diverse sectors, including massage therapy services and café operations, showcasing the vast potential for self-employment among PWDs.

Furthermore, PWD participants receive monthly allowance packages based on their qualifications, ensuring financial stability while they pursue their careers. As of now, ten participants have already begun benefiting from the YELP program. The government is also conducting a thorough review of existing support measures and incentives to maximize their effectiveness. This review encompasses contributions from various government agencies, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) companies.

For instance, under YELP, PWDs are directly placed with companies, bypassing traditional recruitment procedures, ensuring a smoother transition into the workforce. The department is actively exploring broader measures to further enhance inclusion, leveraging resources and expertise from agencies beyond the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE).

Through these comprehensive initiatives, Bhutan is not only laying the groundwork for a more inclusive labor market but also fostering an environment where persons with disabilities are given equal opportunities to thrive and achieve personal growth. This concerted effort underscores Bhutan’s vision of building a society where everyone has the chance to contribute meaningfully, creating a more compassionate and equitable future for all.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu