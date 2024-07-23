Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members
Waiting with Guns Blazing?
Visit Bhutan – Become a Better Human Being
Support from superiors critical for 13th FYP
Trending Now
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members

Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members

The retreat focused to strengthen collaboration in environment, trade, culture, and tourism to ensure tangible benefits for the region’s people

During the Second Retreat of the Foreign Ministers of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) this month in New Delhi, Bhutan had stressed for the need of stronger collaboration among member states.

The Minister for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, D.N Dungyel had stressed the need for stronger collaboration among member states in areas such as environment, trade, culture, and tourism to ensure tangible benefits for the region’s people.

Bhutan’s Foreign Minister also proposed for cooperation including initiatives in space, health, trade and investment, digital public infrastructure, people-to-people connections, youth exchanges, and cultural exchanges.

India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, who also chaired the retreat, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing global and regional developments, highlighting the need for renewed focus on capacity building and economic cooperation.

The Joint Secretary, East, of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, presented several proposals for BIMSTEC Institutional Building. It includes establishing a Disaster Management Center in Guwahati and creating a BIMSTEC Center for Excellence in Agriculture in Northeast India.

Other proposals were setting up a BIMSTEC Center for Excellence for Maritime Transport on the Bay of Bengal and operationalizing the BIMSTEC Energy Center in Bengaluru.

Lyonpo Dhungyel expressed gratitude to the Indian government for these initiatives, emphasizing Bhutan’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the importance of the proposed BIMSTEC Disaster Management Center. He also called for concrete steps to enhance regional trade and investment, particularly in light of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged the finalization of a Free Trade Agreement.

The retreat, attended by the foreign ministers of BIMSTEC countries, provided an informal platform to discuss cooperation and accelerate action in various areas. The proposals are expected to be submitted at the upcoming 6th BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 4, 2024.

On the sidelines, Lyonpo met with Dr. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary designate Vikram Misri, discussing bilateral relations. Later, Lyonpo attended a dinner hosted by Dr. Jaishankar in honor of the visiting foreign ministers, followed by a joint courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Government House on July 12, 2024.

Bhutan’s Foreign Minister congratulated Dr. S. Jaishankar on his recent election victory and reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to advancing the BIMSTEC agenda.

Meanwhile, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation is an international organisation of seven South Asian and Southeast Asian nations, housing 1.73 billion people and having a combined gross domestic product of USD 5.2 trillion. It was founded on 6 June, 1997 through the Bangkok Declaration with its headquarters at Dhaka, Bangladesh.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

Post Views: 63
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members
Bhutan stresses for stronger collaboration among BIMSTEC members