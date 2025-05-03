Bhutan registers 857 electric vehicles
Alipurduar Police on to find source of counterfeit Bhutanese currency
WB approves USD $300 million for improving regional trade and connectivity
Food prices lead March surge
Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption is gaining momentum in Bhutan as the country continues its push towards achieving net-zero emissions. The steady growth in EV numbers reflects a shift in consumer preferences, supported by government initiatives to promote sustainable transportation.

As awareness spreads and infrastructure improves, more Bhutanese are expected to embrace EVs as a practical alternative to conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles. According to the latest data from the Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority (BCTA)), a total of 857 EVs were registered nationwide as of April 2025.

Thimphu leads the country in EV adoption, with 742 registered EVs, followed by the Phuentsholing regional office with 75, and Gelephu with 30. In contrast, Monggar has recorded only 8 EVs, while Samdrup Jongkhar trails with just 2 EVs, indicating regional disparities in adoption.

An official from the Department of Surface Transport (DoST) under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) cited competitive pricing and technological advancements as key factors driving adoption.

“Electric Vehicles have become more affordable, and the technology is evolving rapidly,” the official said. “Batteries are now smaller, more efficient, and EVs are being priced more competitively compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.”

The official noted that consumer demand and competition among manufacturers are pushing the EV market forward. Modern electric vehicles now feature cutting-edge innovations aimed at improving performance, safety, and energy efficiency.

“New EV models offer dual or even tri-motor configurations for stronger performance and better traction—especially useful on rough or slippery roads,” the official added. “All-wheel drive systems are becoming standard in many premium models, enhancing stability and safety.”

Fast-charging capabilities are also improving. Some EVs now support ultra-fast charging (150–350 kW), reducing recharge times significantly. Another emerging feature is bidirectional charging, which allows vehicles to not only draw power from the grid but also supply electricity to homes, devices, or even back to the grid during emergencies.

Moreover, long-range battery technology now enables extended travel without frequent recharging. Many EVs also support over-the-air (OTA) software updates, similar to smartphones, allowing manufacturers to remotely upgrade vehicle systems and features.

Electric vehicle adoption is a key component of Bhutan’s broader strategy to maintain net-zero emissions. The government has placed particular focus on electrifying the taxi and public transport sectors, with support from international partners, including the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The country’s first major EV program was launched in 2019 through collaboration between UNDP and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), with a goal to put 300 electric taxis on Bhutan’s roads by 2021. At the time, public confidence in EV technology was low, prompting the team to launch intensive public awareness campaigns through schools, media, and workplaces.

To ease the financial burden on taxi drivers, UNDP provided a 20% subsidy for EV purchases. The remaining cost was supported through a loan scheme established in partnership with the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) of Bhutan, which covered 70% of the vehicle cost, leaving drivers to pay just 10% out of their own pockets.

This approach significantly boosted interest among taxi operators, contributing to the growing number of EVs on Bhutanese roads today.

As the nation continues its transition towards cleaner and more efficient transport system, the expanding EV ecosystem is expected to play a vital role in Bhutan’s sustainability goals—enhancing connectivity, reducing emissions, and setting an example for environmentally conscious development.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

 

