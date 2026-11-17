Bhutan recorded an average year-on-year inflation rate of 2.10 percent in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting an overall increase in the prices of domestically produced goods and services compared with the same period last year. According to the National Statistics Bureau (NSB), the Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded an average inflation rate of 2.10 percent between July and September 2026. The transport sector registered the highest year-on-year inflation at 6.97 percent, followed by manufacturing at 3.73 percent.

The PPI measures the average change in the prices received by producers for domestically produced goods and services. It provides an indication of price movements at the production level and helps assess changes in production costs and the prices received by businesses.

The quarterly figures show that producer price inflation fluctuated during the three months. Year-on-year inflation stood at 2.40 percent in July, declined sharply to 1.21 percent in August, before rising to 2.68 percent in September. Despite the fluctuations, the overall quarterly average remained at 2.10 percent, indicating a moderate increase in producer prices compared with the third quarter of 2025.

The transport sector was the largest contributor among the highlighted industries, recording 6.97 percent year-on-year inflation. The manufacturing sector followed with an average inflation rate of 3.73 percent. Transport, forestry and logging, and manufacturing were identified as the major drivers of price increases during the quarter.

However, not all sectors experienced rising prices. The electricity sector recorded a year-on-year decline of 3.46 percent, indicating that lower energy charges exerted downward pressure on producer prices.

The decline in electricity prices provided some relief against the upward pressure from other sectors, particularly transport and manufacturing. This suggests that price movements across the domestic production economy remained uneven, with some industries experiencing increases while others recorded reductions.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices showed a different pattern, with prices declining during the first two months of the quarter before recovering in September.

The month-on-month inflation rate stood at negative 0.32 percent in July and fell further to negative 0.71 percent in August. In September, however, producer prices increased by 0.57 percent, indicating a reversal of the declining trend.

The monthly figures suggest that the overall increase in producer prices during the quarter was not uniform. While year-on-year inflation remained positive throughout the three months, month-on-month movements reflected short-term price adjustments in the domestic production sector.

The monthly PPI for all industries also fluctuated during the quarter. The index stood at 99.26 in July, declined to 98.55 in August and recovered to 99.12 in September.

The September recovery followed two consecutive months of decline, although the index remained below its July level.

The distinction between year-on-year and month-on-month inflation is important in understanding the country’s producer price movements. While the year-on-year rate compares prices with the corresponding period of the previous year, the month-on-month rate captures changes from one month to the next.

The NSB figures also show that producer price inflation has experienced considerable fluctuations over the past year.

The year-on-year inflation trend stood at 0.30 percent in October 2025 before declining to negative 1.48 percent in November. It recovered to negative 0.54 percent in December 2025 and turned positive at 0.31 percent in January 2026.

Inflation continued to increase to 0.79 percent in February, 1.54 percent in March and 2.30 percent in April. It reached a peak of 3.16 percent in May before easing to 2.75 percent in June and 2.40 percent in July.

The rate declined further to 1.21 percent in August before rising again to 2.68 percent in September.

The figures indicate that producer price inflation gained momentum during the first half of 2026, reaching its highest level in May, before moderating in the following months. The September increase suggests renewed upward pressure on producer prices after the sharp decline recorded in August.

The overall trend also highlights the varying pressures affecting domestic producers. Rising costs in transport, forestry and logging, and manufacturing could influence production and distribution expenses, while lower electricity charges may help offset some of these pressures.

Producer price movements are an important economic indicator because changes in the prices received by producers can provide early signals of cost pressures within the economy. Depending on market conditions, such changes can eventually influence the prices of goods and services paid by consumers.

However, producer price inflation does not necessarily translate directly into consumer price inflation, as retail prices are also affected by distribution costs, taxes, profit margins and market demand.

The third-quarter figures therefore point to a relatively moderate overall increase in domestic producer prices, despite higher inflation in key sectors. The decline in electricity prices and the month-on-month fall in July and August helped moderate the overall price movements during the quarter.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu