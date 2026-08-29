Bhutan Prays for Nepal

A nation pauses in prayer as Their Majesties lead a thousand-butter lamp offering for victims of the Himalayan tragedy

There are moments when words become too small for grief. And there are moments when nations do not need words at all. They simply light a lamp, bow their heads and pray.

Yesterday, Bhutan did exactly that for Nepal.

As the scale of the devastation and loss from the catastrophic floods in Nepal and China continued to unfold, Bhutan responded not only with condolences, but with something deeply rooted in the soul of the country—prayer, compassion and solidarity with those who are suffering.

On August 28, Their Majesties The King and Queen, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and members of the Royal Family lit a thousand butter lamps at the Grand Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong, in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods.

The flickering lamps illuminated the sacred hall, each flame carrying a silent prayer for lives lost, families shattered and communities swept away by a disaster that has left an entire region mourning.

The solemn offering brought together the Prime Minister, senior government leaders and Nepali citizens living and working in Bhutan.

For a brief moment, the Grand Kuenrey became more than a place of prayer. It became a place where Bhutanese and Nepali hearts met in grief.

A message from Their Majesties expressed the depth of their sorrow:

“Their Majesties The King and Queen are deeply saddened by the devastating floods that have struck Nepal and China, and by the tragic loss of so many lives.

The scale of the tragedy and the devastation it has left behind is heartbreaking. Their Majesties’ thoughts and prayers are especially with the families waiting for news of loved ones, and with all those whose homes and communities have been affected.

Bhutan shares in the sorrow of our neighbours. We pray for those who have lost their lives, for all those who remain missing, and for strength and comfort for all those facing the difficult days ahead.”

The words resonated far beyond the walls of Tashichhodzong.

Across Bhutan, ordinary people have watched the tragedy unfold with shock and heartbreak, many unable to comprehend how quickly lives, homes and entire communities could be swallowed by the force of the Himalayan waters.

At Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), where he is volunteering, civil servant Tashi Tenzin said the images had left him struggling to find words.

“There are no words to describe what I felt when I saw innocent people being swept away. They were simply living their lives, and in a moment, everything was taken from them. My prayers are with every person affected in Nepal. I dedicate my service here at the GMC to them,” he said.

For 73-year-old Jigme Dorji, the tragedy carries a deeply personal dimension.

A frequent traveller to Nepal, he has crossed the Rasuwagadhi–Kerung border several times during pilgrimages to Tibet. He knows the people and communities of the region not merely from photographs or news reports, but from encounters along his journeys. The news therefore struck him with particular force.

“I cannot help thinking about the people I met during my travels. Many of them may no longer be there. The people of those areas have always been so warm and welcoming. It is heartbreaking to think that some of the faces I remember may have been lost,” he said.

He has decided to dedicate the next 21 days of his prayers to those affected. “For the next 21 days, my prayers will be for the souls who have been lost and for the people of Nepal who are facing this terrible tragedy. There is very little I can do from here, but I can pray,” he said.

For lay monk Tenzin Choeda, the tragedy has also reached through friendships.

He has friends in Nepal who have watched helplessly as the disaster unfolded around them.

“My friends are deeply shaken. They may not have lost someone close to them, but their lives and communities have been devastated. They have been telling me, ‘Pray for Nepal.’ I told them that is exactly what I have been doing since the tragedy began,” he said.

The grief has reached even Bhutan’s youngest hearts. A student from Motithang Higher Secondary School in Thimphu said the images appearing on social media were difficult to watch.

“I saw the floods and the people suffering, and it made me very sad. I pray for everyone in Nepal—for the people who died, for those who are missing and for the families who are suffering,” the student said.

Perhaps this is Bhutan’s most profound response to tragedy. It is not speeches and grand gestures. But a thousand small flames.

A King and Queen bowing in prayer. An elderly pilgrim remembering faces he met across the border.

A civil servant dedicating his service. A monk praying for friends. And a young student quietly praying for people he may never have met.

The disaster may have struck Nepal and China, but its sorrow has travelled across the Himalayas and entered Bhutanese hearts.

The two countries are separated by borders, but not by compassion.

Bhutan bows its head, lights a lamp—and prays.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu