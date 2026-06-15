Bhutan Must Listen as Much as It Sells, Are We?

There is hardly anything the government is not doing to support tourism, and rightly so. Tourism remains one of Bhutan’s most important economic sectors, generating employment, foreign exchange, investment opportunities, and livelihoods across the country. From policy reforms and marketing campaigns to infrastructure development and international promotions, considerable effort is being invested to revive and grow the sector.

Against this backdrop, the launch of the first-ever Bhutan International Travel Mart (BITM) 2026 is both timely and significant. Many have described it as more than just another addition to Bhutan’s tourism calendar.

The global tourism landscape has changed dramatically. Destinations today are no longer competing solely on breathtaking scenery, unique cultures, or natural beauty. They are competing on accessibility, connectivity, quality of experiences, strategic partnerships, technology, value propositions, and their ability to respond quickly to changing traveller preferences. In such an environment, standing still is equivalent to moving backwards.

And one of the ways to move ahead is to forge and strengthen international market linkages, for which the BITM is significant. Bhutan needs sustained engagement with international tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, online travel platforms, investors, and tourism professionals from both traditional and emerging markets. Further, such platforms create opportunities to showcase Bhutan.

However, while we are often eager to sell Bhutan, we sometimes overlook an equally important opportunity, to learn about ourselves.

Too often, tourism events become one-way conversations where destinations focus exclusively on promoting their strengths. While this is important, equally important is the need to listen. Thus, the real value of a platform like BITM lies not only in telling the world what Bhutan offers, but also in listening carefully to what the world is saying about Bhutan.

Why do some travellers choose Mongolia over Bhutan? Why are certain destinations experiencing faster growth? What factors influence travel decisions today? What challenges do international tour operators face when selling Bhutan? Are issues such as air connectivity, travel costs, visa procedures, product diversity, digital visibility, or accommodation availability affecting visitor numbers?

These are questions that can only be answered through direct engagement with those who work in the global tourism marketplace every day and platforms like BITM.

The travel mart should therefore serve not merely as a promotional platform but as a national learning platform. It should be a place where Bhutan evaluates itself honestly, identifies weaknesses, benchmarks itself against competitors, and gathers insights that can shape future policies and strategies.

If connectivity is a concern, we should understand what practical solutions exist. If travellers are looking for new experiences, we should identify what products need to be developed. If digital visibility is lacking, we should learn how successful destinations are using technology to reach global audiences. Every conversation, every meeting, and every partnership should become an opportunity to learn, relearn, adapt, and improve.

This is particularly important because tourism is one of the few industries where perceptions matter as much as realities. Understanding how Bhutan is viewed internationally is essential if the country is to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Ultimately, the success of BITM will not be measured by the number of delegates, exhibitors, or meetings recorded during the event. The true measure of success will be seen long after the exhibition halls are empty. It will be reflected in stronger partnerships, increased visitor arrivals, expanded market access, new tourism products, and others. Added to this list is an important one; a deeper understanding of what Bhutan must do to remain relevant and attractive.

The destinations that succeed are not always those that speak the loudest, but those that listen the best.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu