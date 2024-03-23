Bhutan India exchange 7 MoUs

The visit of Indian Prime Minister (PM) Shri Narendra Modi to Bhutan marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between the two nations, culminating in the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering a wide array of areas ranging from sports and youth cooperation to space collaboration.

One of the key agreements was the MoU on Cooperation in Sports and Youth, reflecting a commitment to foster closer ties between the two countries in these vital domains.

Although specific details of the MoU were not readily available, there is widespread optimism among sport enthusiasts, particularly the youth, regarding the potential for Bhutan to leverage Indian support to emerge as a prominent player not only in Asia but also on the global stage.

Notably, cricket stands out as a sport where India holds significant dominance, and the recent inauguration of Bhutan’s first international standard cricket ground in Gelephu by His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck underscores the potential for growth in this arena.

However, the benefits extend beyond cricket, with various avenues for Bhutan to harness collaboration in sports and youth development.

Observers say that the current generation of Bhutanese and Indian youth does not under the relation between the two countries. As future leaders, it is imperative that there is close understanding of the time tested ties.

The MoU on General Supply of Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants (POL) and related products between India and Bhutan represents a significant step towards deepening economic and commercial ties in the hydrocarbon sector.

This strategic initiative is not merely a transactional agreement but rather a manifestation of the shared commitment between the two nations to foster enduring partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries.

An economic expert said that at its core, this MoU symbolizes the convergence of mutual interests and strategic imperatives. “For Bhutan, it offers the assurance of a secure and uninterrupted supply of essential petroleum products, thereby bolstering the nation’s energy security and resilience.” He said that this is particularly crucial for Bhutan, given its geographic location and dependence on imported energy resources. By ensuring a steady flow of POL products, the agreement mitigates the risks associated with supply disruptions and price fluctuations, thereby providing a stable foundation for economic growth and development.

For India, the MoU not only reinforces its position as a reliable partner and supplier but also aligns with its broader foreign policy objectives, notably the Neighborhood First Policy. By extending support and assistance to neighboring countries like Bhutan, India seeks to foster a conducive environment for regional cooperation and mutual prosperity.

“By leveraging India’s expertise and experience in the oil and gas industry, Bhutan stands to benefit from capacity-building initiatives, knowledge sharing, and best practices in the exploration, production, and distribution of petroleum products. This not only enhances Bhutan’s technical capabilities but also creates opportunities for local employment, skills development, and economic diversification,” he added.

Moreover, the MoU underscores the importance of sustainable development and environmental stewardship in the energy sector.

As both nations transition towards cleaner and more renewable forms of energy, this agreement lays the groundwork for cooperation in areas such as renewable energy integration, energy efficiency, and carbon emissions reduction. By embracing sustainable practices and technologies, India and Bhutan can mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, preserve natural resources, and safeguard the environment for future generation

Similarly, the MoU between the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India, and the Department of Energy, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan, underscores a commitment to enhancing energy efficiency in Bhutan’s household sector.

By leveraging India’s expertise and initiatives such as the star labeling program, this agreement aims to promote sustainable energy practices and capacity building in Bhutan.

The agreements pertaining to the Recognition of Official Control exercised by Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), as well as the cooperation between BFDA and the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, mark significant milestones in enhancing regulatory cooperation and alignment in the pharmaceutical sector between India and Bhutan.

These agreements go beyond mere administrative formalities; they lay the foundation for a robust framework of collaboration that fosters trust, transparency, and efficiency in the oversight of pharmaceutical products.

According to a former BAFRA official, firstly, the recognition of BFDA’s regulatory control by FSSAI not only underscores the mutual recognition of each other’s regulatory systems but also facilitates the smooth flow of pharmaceutical products between the two countries.

“By aligning regulatory standards and procedures, these agreements minimize duplication of efforts, reduce compliance burdens on manufacturers, and expedite the approval process for pharmaceutical imports and exports. This, in turn, promotes ease of doing business and facilitates trade, thereby contributing to the economic development of both nations,” he said.

Moreover, the collaboration between BFDA and the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission signifies a commitment to harmonizing pharmacopoeial standards and quality control measures. Through this partnership, both countries can exchange expertise, share best practices, and harmonize their approaches to drug regulation and quality assurance.

This not only enhances the credibility and reliability of pharmaceutical products but also instills confidence among healthcare professionals and consumers regarding their safety, efficacy, and quality.

An expert in this field said these agreements pave the way for the establishment of mechanisms for information exchange, capacity building, and joint surveillance activities. By sharing information on emerging risks, adverse drug reactions, and quality issues, regulatory authorities can proactively identify and address potential threats to public health.

Additionally, collaborative efforts in capacity building, training, and technology transfer empower regulatory personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively oversee the pharmaceutical supply chain, from manufacturing to distribution.

“Importantly, these agreements serve the interests of consumers by ensuring access to safe, effective, and affordable medicines. By harmonizing regulatory standards and vigilance mechanisms, both countries can strengthen their respective pharmaco vigilance systems and monitor the safety profile of pharmaceutical products throughout their lifecycle. This not only mitigates the risks associated with substandard or counterfeit medicines but also safeguards public health and promotes patient welfare,” he said.

“The agreements related to regulatory cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector between India and Bhutan represents a paradigm shift towards greater collaboration, convergence, and mutual recognition. By streamlining compliance procedures, harmonizing standards, and enhancing vigilance mechanisms, these agreements not only facilitate trade and economic growth but also uphold the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy in pharmaceutical products. Ultimately, they contribute to the overarching goal of ensuring access to affordable healthcare and improving the well-being of people in both countries.”

Furthermore, the MoU on Peering Arrangement between the National Knowledge Network of India and the Government Technology Agency of Bhutan is poised to enhance digital connectivity, thereby empowering scholars and research institutions with greater access to information and collaborative opportunities.

The Joint Plan of Action on Space Cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation and the Government Technology Agency sets forth a comprehensive roadmap for advancing collaboration in space exploration, encompassing exchange programs and training initiatives.

In essence, these MoUs represent a concerted effort to deepen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bhutan, spanning various sectors and underscoring the shared commitment to mutual growth and development. Through collaborative endeavors, both nations strive to unlock new avenues of cooperation and harness their collective potential for the benefit of their peoples and the broader region.

By Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu