Bhutan in the Image of the 108 Chortens

There are moments in the life of a nation when history, faith, leadership and the aspirations of its people converge to create something that transcends the occasion itself. November 1, 2026, will be one such moment for Bhutan.

On the banks of the Mau Chhu, at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), 108 Jangchub Chortens will rise together in a single day. Each standing 15 metres tall, they will transform the landscape into an extraordinary monument of faith and devotion. But beyond their physical presence, beyond the engineering, organisation and human effort that have gone into bringing them to life, the 108 Chortens will carry a much deeper story. They will tell the story of Bhutan.

It began with the words of a King.

His Majesty The King envisioned something that had never been attempted on this scale in Bhutan: the raising of 108 Chortens of Enlightenment in a single day. It was an extraordinary vision, but one rooted in something profoundly familiar to Bhutanese people — faith, collective devotion, service and the belief that extraordinary things become possible when a nation comes together.

His Majesty called upon the people of Bhutan and the world to participate. What followed was a remarkable coming together of people from different walks of life, communities, institutions, organisations and countries. Sponsors offered their support. Workers and volunteers offered their labour. Thousands responded to a vision that was larger than any individual contribution.

And here we are.

A vision that began with the words of a King is now becoming a monument on the earth. But perhaps the most important question is not simply what the 108 Chortens are, or how they were built. It is what they represent.

There are many ways to interpret the Chortens and many messages to draw from their rising. But, when they stand together along the Mau Chhu, they will represent something much larger than 108 sacred structures. In many ways, they will embody Bhutan itself — its glorious past, its living present and its promising future.

The past lives in the Chortens.

Bhutan’s history is inseparable from its spiritual foundations. The country was shaped by the teachings of the Buddha, the arrival of great Buddhist masters, the establishment of sacred institutions and the vision of successive spiritual and temporal leaders who helped unite the country.

Our monasteries, temples, dzongs and Chortens are not merely architectural inheritances. They are the physical expressions of a civilisation that has drawn its strength from faith, compassion, wisdom and the pursuit of collective wellbeing.

For centuries, Bhutanese people have built sacred monuments as acts of devotion, offerings of merit and expressions of gratitude. The 108 Jangchub Chortens belong to this enduring tradition. They connect the present generation to the spiritual inheritance of those who came before us.

In their form and purpose, they remind us that Bhutan’s identity was not built overnight. It has been shaped across generations, through the wisdom of its spiritual masters, the sacrifices of its forebears and the vision of its monarchs.

The present is written in the making of the Chortens.

If the Chortens speak of Bhutan’s past, the extraordinary undertaking that brought them into being speaks of the Bhutan of today.

The raising of 108 Chortens in a single day will not be just a construction achievement. It will be a demonstration of what a nation can accomplish when a shared purpose brings people together.

The story is as much about the people as it is about the stupas. It is about the hands that worked, the resources that were offered, the time that was given and the thousands who responded to a national call. It is about a people who saw a vision and made it their own.

It also reveals something distinctive about Bhutan’s relationship between the King and the people. A royal vision became a collective undertaking, and a national aspiration became a personal offering for thousands. The bond is not expressed only through words or ceremonial occasions, but through participation, trust and a shared sense of responsibility.

This is perhaps one of the most powerful messages of Project 108: the strength of a nation lies not only in its institutions or resources, but also in the spirit of its people and their willingness to work together.

The future rises with the Chortens.

The location of the 108 Chortens is equally significant. They are rising at Gelephu Mindfulness City, the expression of His Majesty’s vision for a new chapter in Bhutan’s development.

GMC represents an ambition to engage with the world without losing the values that define Bhutan. It seeks to create a future where economic opportunity, environmental responsibility, spirituality and human wellbeing are not competing priorities but mutually reinforcing aspirations.

The Chortens will stand as a reminder of the foundations upon which this future must be built. They tell us that development is not only about what a country constructs, how much it produces or how rapidly its economy grows. It is also about the values it preserves, the people it serves and the contribution it makes to humanity.

There is another dimension to Project 108 that deserves recognition: the response from the international community.

People from across the world have joined the undertaking through sponsorship, participation and support. Their presence reflects the goodwill Bhutan has cultivated internationally and the respect its development philosophy and spiritual traditions command.

It also demonstrates that Bhutan’s message has travelled far beyond its borders. A small Himalayan kingdom, guided by its own understanding of development and wellbeing, has found an audience in a world searching for alternatives to purely material measures of progress.

The international participation in Project 108 is therefore more than an expression of generosity. It is a reflection of the connections Bhutan has built with the world and the willingness of people beyond its borders to become part of its journey.

On November 1, when the 108 Chortens rise together, Bhutan will witness a moment that belongs to more than one generation. The past will speak through their sacred forms, the present through the collective effort that raised them, and the future through the vision of the city in which they stand.

They will be monuments of faith, but also monuments of unity. They will honour Bhutan’s spiritual inheritance while bearing witness to a nation moving confidently towards a new horizon.

Perhaps that is the most enduring meaning of the 108 Jangchub Chortens. They are not simply being raised on Bhutanese soil. They are being raised in the image of Bhutan — a country whose past gives it identity, whose people give it strength, whose leadership gives it direction and whose aspirations give it a future.

When the 108 Chortens stand, Bhutan will see its own story rising before it.