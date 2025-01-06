Bhutan Gears Up for the Magic of Ed Sheeran’s Performance

The past week has been a whirlwind of celebration for people in the capital and across the country. It all began with the joyous Christmas festivities, swiftly followed by the vibrant Lomba. Then came the grand revelry to bid farewell to the old year and embrace the dawn of the new one. The festive spirit lingered as Nyilo arrived, extending the joyous atmosphere. And now, the excitement builds to a crescendo, as a landmark musical event approaches—the Ed Sheeran concert on January 24, 2025. The anticipation is building, with every detail adding to the mounting excitement.

Since the announcement last year and the frenzy of ticket sales that followed, anticipation for this momentous event has been steadily intensifying. Music lovers and devoted fans of the global icon have been preparing for this historic occasion in ways both unique and personal. For many, this isn’t just a concert—it’s a rare chance to be part of something truly legendary. Whether it’s gathering with friends, immersing themselves in Sheeran’s music, planning their most spectacular outfits, or delving into the deeper significance of the event, the excitement has reached fever pitch. With each passing day, the anticipation grows, as Ed Sheeran’s performance in the country promises to be an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

Twenty-four-year-old Sonam Dorji, a resident of Chubachu, Thimphu, along with his friends, is eagerly planning to welcome the international star at Paro Airport. “We’re not sure if we’ll be allowed to do so, but we’re ready,” Sonam said, noting that they have already planned the outfits they would wear. He added that he has listened to several of the artist’s songs, believing that shows are much more enjoyable when you are familiar with the music being played.

A graduate of Sherubtse College shared an interesting story about how he and his friends secured their tickets. “The four of us played Kootpees (a card game). We played three rounds, and the losing pair had to buy the tickets. Unfortunately, my friend and I lost.” Beyond the excitement of the musical event, Sonam emphasized his desire to be part of this historic moment. “I don’t think we’ll ever get another chance like this, and the tickets are reasonably priced,” he said, reflecting on the rare opportunity that waits.

There are others, like 20-year-old Karma Tshering from Gelephu, who have taken a deep interest in Ed Sheeran’s music. “His album titles feature math symbols, and that intrigued me,” he said. Karma went on to research further and discovered an interview Sheeran gave in 2022 to New Zealand’s Project NZ. In the interview, Sheeran explained that his unconventional album naming convention was inspired by his, as he humorously puts it, “face for the radio.”

According to Karma, Sheeran shared, “The thing with the albums is, very early on in my career, I decided I didn’t… I don’t mean to play it down, but I do have a face for the radio. I didn’t want to be a poster boy. I didn’t want to sell my records with a ‘Hey, how you doing?’ approach. So I figured out a way around it—I was like, ‘I’m going to do it with colors and symbols.’” Sheeran continued, saying, “I’d love to get to a point where there’s a billboard that’s just red with an equals sign, or green with a multiply, or blue with a divide, or orange with a plus, and people would immediately recognize, ‘Oh, Ed’s got an album coming out.’” This creative concept behind his album titles has captivated fans like Karma, adding a unique layer to Sheeran’s musical identity.

As the countdown to the big day continues, many ticket holders are anxiously wondering where they can find the perfect outfits for the show—especially T-shirts emblazoned with Ed Sheeran’s name. Concerns are already beginning to surface. “We just hope that those selling the outfits, if any, won’t take advantage of us,” said Tandin, a resident of Chamgang, Thimphu. “It’s about time the sales for these items kicked off.” Alongside these concerns, excitement brews over a thrilling possibility. “We’ve heard that local bands might have the chance to perform alongside Ed Sheeran. That would be absolutely incredible.

Meanwhile, there will be sale of merchandize and the announcements will be made on a later date.

By stepping onto the Bhutanese stage, Sheeran enters the annals of the Himalayan Kingdom, forever becoming part of its rich history. The historic Changlimithang, a venue steeped in Bhutanese heritage, provides a fitting backdrop for this groundbreaking event. Sheeran’s presence will transform the serene Thimphu evening into a vibrant celebration, resonating with music lovers across the country and beyond.

Promoted by the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and AEG, the musical bonanza is part of Sheeran’s +-=÷x Tour 2025. He will kick-start his show from Thimphu, before going to India and the Middle East.

Ed Sheeran (born February 17, 1991, in Halifax, England) is a British singer-songwriter known for blending folk, rock, R&B, pop, and hip-hop. Growing up in a creative family, Sheeran developed an early passion for music, joining his church choir at age four and learning guitar later. He gained widespread attention in 2010 with his viral performance of “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” on SB.TV, showcasing his fusion of hip-hop beats and acoustic guitar.

Sheeran’s breakthrough came with the EP Loose Change, featuring “The A Team,” and later, his self-released No. 5 Collaborations Project, which topped the U.K. iTunes charts. He signed with Asylum Records and released his first studio album, + (Plus), in 2011, earning a Grammy nomination for “The A Team.”

In 2014, Sheeran’s × (Multiply) topped the charts, with “Thinking Out Loud” winning two Grammy Awards. His 2017 album ÷ (Divide) received critical acclaim, winning a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, while “Shape of You” won for Best Pop Solo Performance. Sheeran has won 185 awards and received over 300 nominations.

Ugyen Tenzin From Thimphu