Bhutan for Well-being (BfW): A National Celebration of Mindfulness and Meaningful Living

Rooted in the principles of GNH and the vision of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), Bhutan’s tourism enters a transformative new era.

In a bold and visionary step towards redefining tourism and deepening the roots of Gross National Happiness (GNH), Bhutan inaugurated its first-ever “Bhutan for Well-being (BfW) Month” in June 2025. This landmark initiative seeks to position Bhutan as a global destination for well-being and mindfulness, showcasing a spectrum of enriching, transformative experiences offered by local practitioners across the country. Moving forward, a two-day Well-being festival is being held at Haa, Western Bhutan.

According to the Director of Tourism (DoT), Damcho Rinzin, the BfW month will highlight both established and newly introduced well-being practices, ranging from immersive mindfulness retreats and spiritual journeys to cultural healing arts and sustainable living experiences. At its heart, this initiative is not only merely about attracting visitors, but about nurturing a deeper purpose: to create a tourism experience that is regenerative, one that heals the land, empowers the people, and transforms the traveler.

The director explained that Bhutan’s tourism philosophy of “High Value, Low Volume” is rooted in the principle of regeneration. “It is not just sustaining what exists, but improving what matters. Regenerative tourism must leave Bhutan better than before, and must do the same for its people. Equally, every visitor’s journey should be life-changing: a time to pause, reconnect, reflect, and return home transformed. Well-being is not a luxury—it is a necessity, and it lies at the very core of this philosophy,” he said.

A Celebration Rooted in Haa and Spreading Nationwide

The grand inaugural event of BfW Month, which begins today, June 14th, and continues to the next day 15th June 2025, will be held in the pristine valley of Haa, a region recently honoured by BBC Travel as one of the “25 Best Places to Visit in 2025.” However, this celebration will not be a one-time occurrence. It is envisioned as an annual rotating event, allowing different regions of Bhutan to share their unique offerings and traditions rooted in mindfulness, healing, and cultural wisdom. “Bhutan has hosts of Well-being activities and centers around the country. And we will showcase it to the world,” the director added.

Throughout the month of June, well-being experiences will be hosted across the nation, inviting both Bhutanese and international guests to experience the richness of Bhutan’s holistic approach to happiness and mindful living.

Supporting a Deeper Vision: Gross National Happiness and Gelephu Mindfulness City

Bhutan for Well-being is a natural extension of the country’s profound commitment to Gross National Happiness (GNH) and the visionary development of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), an urban model centered on well-being, sustainability, and cultural integrity.

By engaging in numerous well-being activities, whether it’s forest bathing, breathwork, yoga, traditional healing, or spiritual contemplation, participants will be encouraged to return to the present moment and develop an awakened awareness of their thoughts, emotions, physical sensations, and the environment around them.

According to Damcho, through BfW, the DoT aspires to position Bhutan as a premier global destination for wellness and mindfulness tourism. “BfW aims to elevate Bhutan’s profile on the international stage as a top-tier destination for travelers seeking meaningful, restorative experiences rooted in well-being, balance, and inner peace,” he said, apart from showcasing and protecting Bhutan’s diverse regional wellness traditions.

By highlighting the unique well-being practices from different regions—ranging from traditional healing methods to spiritual rituals—BfW offers tourism operators rich, authentic content to design immersive and culturally rooted visitor experiences.

Revitalizing Bhutanese lifestyle and heritage centered on well-being is another objective.

“This initiative encourages the integration of Bhutan’s timeless values, such as mindfulness, harmony with nature, and community living, into tourism offerings, making every journey a reflection of the country’s unique way of life,” the director said.

He also said that BfW opens the door for product diversification and business growth by inspiring entrepreneurs and tourism service providers to develop creative, high-value experiences such as wellness retreats, mindfulness trails, traditional therapy sessions, and nature-based healing programs.

“Well-being is the state of being healthy, happy, and thriving in body, mind, and life,” he added. And BfW is more than an initiative. “It is a movement, an invitation to the world to experience a way of living where happiness is not a pursuit, but a practice. A month dedicated to well-being is just the beginning. The journey to a more conscious, compassionate, and connected world begins here,” Damchoe underlined.

He also said that Well-being is not a luxury, but the foundation of a fulfilling life. “Activities such as fitness sessions, health check-ups, and nutrition workshops play a critical role in nurturing physical health, a cornerstone of true happiness. These engagements go beyond individual wellness; they breathe life into communities, bringing people together in shared purpose and vitality.”

Through such inclusive and empowering events, Bhutan not only promotes well-being among its own citizens but also extends this transformative experience to visitors. ‘Bhutan for Well-being’ stands as a shining beacon of regenerative tourism, a model where travel is not merely about sightseeing, but about healing, growth, and renewal.

Visitors will be invited to engage deeply in authentic well-being practices that allow for personal rejuvenation and inner transformation. Whether it’s through mindful movement, cultural immersion, or spiritual reflection, every experience becomes a gateway to deeper self-awareness and connection—with oneself, with nature, and with others.

Well-being is the lifeblood of regeneration. Bhutan’s guiding tourism principle of “High Value, Low Volume” finds its highest expression when physical, mental, social, economic, and environmental well-being are all held in balance and reverence. It is here, in the sacred landscape of Bhutan, that tourism becomes a force not only for discovery, but for healing—of individuals, communities, and ecosystems.

By introducing a spectrum of well-being events that touch the mental, physical, social, environmental, and cultural dimensions of human experience, Bhutan moves closer to fully realizing its profound national philosophy of GNH, not as an abstract ideal, but as a living, breathing reality in everyday life.

