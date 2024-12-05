Bhutan Embraces Citizen Engagement in Policy making to Foster Inclusivity

A year-long participatory policymaking initiative in Bhutan has underscored the potential of collaboration between policymakers and marginalized communities to foster understanding, empathy, and impactful solutions.

The project, Democracy Beyond Borders, concluded in 2023 with notable outcomes in bridging gaps between government officials and vulnerable groups, including women, people with disabilities, and at-risk youth. Spearheaded by the Royal Thimphu College (RTC), the initiative aimed to enhance social protections and empower marginalized voices, according to Dr. Chencho Lhamu, RTC’s Dean of Development and External Relations.

Speaking at a web talk on Citizen Participation and Engagement in Bhutan hosted by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation South Asia on November 13, 2024, Dr. Lhamu highlighted the positive shifts in understanding among policymakers. The project’s evaluation revealed that officials gained deeper insights into service gaps, while participants expressed increased confidence in influencing policy discussions.

During the discussion, National Council (NC) MP Tshering Tshomo emphasized that citizen engagement is integral to democracy. “It must not be limited to elections but become part of the continuous national discourse,” she stated. The MP highlighted Bhutan’s strong community values of respect and cooperation, advocating for instruments such as public hearings to strengthen civic participation.

Kinley Tshering, Managing Editor of Kuensel, addressed the evolving role of media in fostering engagement. While social media has revolutionized public discourse, it also poses challenges such as misinformation, disinformation, and character assassination. Tshering noted the need for enhanced media literacy to address these issues, pointing out that mainstream media now often acts as a fact-checking entity.

Dr. Lhamu echoed these concerns, observing that young Bhutanese frequently engage in reactive, uninformed discourse on social platforms—a reflection of an education system overly focused on theoretical learning. She acknowledged the Ministry of Education and Skills Development’s efforts to incorporate media literacy into its five-year plan.

Panelist Karma Dupchen, an Environmental, Social, and Governance Specialist, stressed the need to leverage technology for citizen engagement. However, he noted reluctance among Bhutanese to engage critically with local issues, despite their interest in global politics.

Addressing the economic pressures on media enterprises, Tshering pointed to urban-centric reporting and dependence on government advertising as barriers to a vibrant, diverse media landscape.

Highlighting Bhutan’s cautious approach to modernization, Dupchen cited tourism as a case where unchecked economic growth could threaten local businesses and cultural values. He advocated for innovations that align with Bhutan’s ethos and long-term sustainability.

Dr. Lhamu also drew attention to the challenges faced by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) due to the Civil Society Organizations Authority’s mandatory endowment fund requirement. She argued that such policies hinder the adaptability of CSOs, which often arise to address specific, time-sensitive needs.

Dasho Karma Ura, President of the Centre for Bhutan & GNH Studies, emphasized the importance of trust and communication in governance. He underscored that Bhutan’s sense of community is rooted in shared customs and collective ownership, rather than strict state-defined frameworks.

The web talk featured insights from international participants, including Reinhard Wolf, President of the Bhutan German Himalaya Gesellschaft, and Moritz Korner, Member of the European Parliament. Both emphasized the importance of citizen engagement as a cornerstone of democracy and sustainable development.

As Bhutan navigates its democratic evolution, the call for inclusive policymaking and balanced development remains a central theme, with projects like Democracy Beyond Borders serving as a model for progress.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu