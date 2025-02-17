Bhutan climbs to 18th place in 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index

Bhutan has made a remarkable leap in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), rising to 18th place globally, up from 26th in 2023. This advancement, announced in the latest report by Transparency International, reflects Bhutan’s growing commitment to combating corruption and strengthening transparency and accountability.

The country scored 72 points out of 100, breaking a prolonged stagnation at 68 points from 2019 to 2023. Among 180 countries assessed, Bhutan’s improved ranking highlights the effectiveness of its anti-corruption initiatives and institutional reforms.

A Historic Milestone

Executive Director (ED) of the Bhutan Transparency Initiative, Dr. Rinzin Rinzin, hailed the achievement as historic, crediting it to the collective efforts of key institutions across the country.

He said that limited freedom for civil society organizations (CSOs) and the media in the past may have contributed to lower CPI scores. However, the ED shared that things are improving now, and it is crucial for the government to continue supporting both the media and CSOs.

He further emphasized that institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Royal Audit Authority must continue strengthening their efforts to sustain this progress.

Understanding the Corruption Perceptions Index

The CPI is the leading global indicator of public sector corruption, ranking countries based on perceived levels of corruption. Countries are scored on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The 2024 index is based on data from 13 external sources.

Bhutan’s improved ranking reflects its effective corruption prevention strategies, including curbing executive power abuse, promoting transparency in public spending, and empowering the media, CSOs, and the private sector in fostering integrity.

The ACC called for continued collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen the justice sector, enhance business integrity, enforce corruption-resilient climate policies, and improve regulatory oversight in public sector accountability.

Bhutan’s Strategy in Combating Corruption

Bhutan’s anti-corruption initiatives include: Integrity Vetting – A process ensuring individuals in key positions meet ethical standards; Model Public Service Code of Conduct – A framework guiding ethical behavior in public service; Lifestyle Audits – Investigations into public servants’ wealth to detect discrepancies; Intelligence-Driven Investigations – Data-based approaches to uncover corruption networks; Proactive Research – Studies that identify corruption risks and mitigation strategies; Law Enforcement Strengthening – Enhancing investigative and prosecutorial capabilities; and Public Engagement – Encouraging youth, media, civil society, and businesses to promote transparency.

Bhutan had aimed to improve its CPI score to 69 by 2023 from its baseline of 67 in 2017. Surpassing this target with a score of 72 underscores the effectiveness of its sustained efforts.

Global and Regional Context

The five least corrupt countries in the 2024 CPI are Denmark (90 points), Finland (88 points), Singapore (84 points), New Zealand (83 points), and Luxembourg (81 points).

Singapore advanced to third place, overtaking New Zealand, while Luxembourg climbed four spots into the top five.

At the other end of the spectrum, the most corrupt countries are South Sudan (8 points), Somalia (9 points), Venezuela (10 points), Syria (12 points), and Yemen (13 points).

In South Asia, Bhutan remains the least corrupt country, significantly outperforming its neighbors India – 96th place, Maldives – 96th place, Nepal – 107th place, Sri Lanka – 121st place, Pakistan – 135th place, Bangladesh – 151st place, and Afghanistan – 165th place.

The Broader Fight Against Corruption

Globally, tackling corruption remains a challenge. Since 2012, only 32 countries have significantly improved, while 148 have either stagnated or declined. The global average CPI score remains at 43, with over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

Transparency International’s report highlights that corruption continues to erode human rights and public trust worldwide. A key concern is its impact on climate action, as funds meant for mitigating climate change are often misused.

The report also criticized high-scoring nations for failing to curb corruption linked to environmental crimes. It noted that many wealthier countries provide safe havens for illicit funds and prioritize the interests of fossil fuel industries over genuine climate solutions.

Sustaining Momentum

Bhutan’s unprecedented progress in the CPI ranking is a testament to its determination in fostering transparency and accountability. However, the journey does not end here. The continued success of Bhutan’s anti-corruption efforts will depend on reinforcing institutional integrity, maintaining public sector accountability, and ensuring an empowered civil society.

As Bhutan moves forward, it sets an example for other nations in the fight against corruption, demonstrating that committed governance and collective effort can drive real change.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu