Bhutan Brings the World Together

Project 108 sees participation from different parts of the world

It is often said that a single idea, when grounded in purpose and conviction, can inspire, rally, and bring people together across boundaries that geography and circumstance might otherwise keep apart. This is precisely what is unfolding today around the vision of His Majesty The King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, as the world increasingly rallies around Bhutan in anticipation of the raising of 108 Jangchub Chortens at the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

What began as a deeply spiritual and nation-building vision has now evolved into a global movement of participation, drawing support from individuals, corporate houses, and well-wishers both Bhutanese and non-Bhutanese. The initiative is steadily becoming a symbol of shared spiritual engagement in an increasingly fragmented world. From Bhutanese living abroad to international supporters with no direct ancestral ties to the country, contributions are flowing in. More than 50 of the 108 sacred stupas envisioned under the project have already secured sponsorship from global diaspora networks.

The past few days alone has seen a noticeable surge in enthusiasm. Bhutanese individuals living outside Bhutan have stepped forward to make offerings, reaffirming their enduring connection to the homeland despite distance. On a broader global scale, the latest contribution has come from TKI Perpetual Co. Ltd. of the Kingdom of Thailand, which has joined the “Journey to 108” with a commitment to sponsor three chortens under Project 108. Their participation adds to the growing list of international contributors who are engaging with the initiative as more than a construction effort, but as a shared act of devotion and goodwill.

Alongside these individual and corporate contributions, the 108 Project Crowdfunding Campaign continues to receive strong and sustained support from well-wishers across Bhutan and around the world. As of 2nd June 2026 the campaign had raised Nu. 4,280,116 from 1,309 donors within Bhutan, alongside USD 10,502 from 95 donors overseas.

For many observers, the scale and diversity of participation reflect something beyond fundraising. Senior citizen Goembo Dorji described the phenomenon as akin to a modern Bodhisattva moment, where a collective sense of virtue and aspiration draws people toward a common spiritual purpose. He noted that Bhutan has emerged as a land of the Dharma on the international stage, while His Majesty has achieved global recognition as a Dharma King. This has created a rare convergence of faith, trust, and action that is seldom witnessed in the modern world.

“It is maturity of Bhutan as the land of the Dharma in the international arena and acknowledgment of the Dharma King. We haven’t seen anything like this happen in the modern world,” he said.

Others point to the centrality of trust in enabling such widespread participation. Former civil servant Sangay Dorji emphasized that the willingness of people, especially non-Bhutanese to contribute meaningfully to the project is rooted in confidence in the vision and leadership guiding it.

“It will be difficult to find people who are not Bhutanese to wholeheartedly support a project if they do not believe in the cause and the merits of participating,” he said, underlining that “trust is at the center of everything.”

He added that the rapid pace of engagement is itself noteworthy. “It is because of the trust in His Majesty’s vision and leadership. And it is amazing that we are seeing this kind of participation and support in a very short span of time.”

For Bhutanese living abroad, the project carries an emotional dimension that extends beyond religion or philanthropy. Chimi, currently based in Canberra, Australia, described the moment as both a personal and national reflection.

“This is a moment of pride and a moment of retrospection,” he said. “While Bhutanese from all parts of the world are in solidarity, seeing those from other countries follow our King just makes me proud. It indicates the level His Majesty has reached as a global leader, as the leader of the 21st Century.”

He further reflected on the broader implications for Bhutan as a nation. “It is time for all Bhutanese to think where we have reached as a nation and to take advantage of the existing times. Our Kings have worked so hard for this. His Majesty continues to work, and we have to think where we can place ourselves for the good of the nation.”

According to Chimi, “Project 108 is increasingly being seen not merely as a construction of sacred structures, but as a collective expression of aspiration, identity, and faith.” “It is a rare instance where spiritual vision, national development, and global participation intersect in a single narrative.”

Ugyen Tenzin, Thimphu