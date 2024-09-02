Bhutan-Bangladesh Trade Remains Stable Amid Concerns, Confirms MoFAET Minister
The Road to becoming a good human being
Swiss Delegation visits Bhutan for B2B Networking Program
DGPC to mobilize funds through RE Bond worth Nu 5B
In August 2024, 3,383 trucks carrying Bhutanese products, including boulders, dolomite, limestone, apples, and cardamom, were exported to Bangladesh. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET), D.N. Dhungyel, shared this information with the Bhutanese media after concerns were raised about potential trade disruptions between the two countries due to Bangladesh’s internal issues.

While the minister confirmed that there have been no significant trade disruptions between Bhutan and Bangladesh, he acknowledged that there were some incidents in July 2024. “In July 2024, there was an incident where Bhutanese trucks were stranded at the Indo-Bangladesh border, but this issue was quickly resolved through diplomatic intervention,” the minister said, adding that there were also no major problems in exporting apples and cardamom, although these are exported in smaller quantities.

Reiterating that trade with Bangladesh remains consistent despite the challenges in Bangladesh, the minister highlighted that the first and second quarter export data, amounting to Nu 3,145.69 million, reflects a strong trading relationship between the two countries.

The minister also mentioned that the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka has been maintaining cordial and regular contact with relevant customs officials at the Rangpur and Burimari borders. “The government is regularly assessing the situation to evaluate the potential impact on trade and to allow for strategic adjustments if necessary.”

However, the minister noted that there has been a slight impact on Bhutanese students studying in Bangladesh. According to the ministry, currently, there are about 237 Bhutanese students in Bangladesh, of whom 230 have returned home.

The minister said that the ministry is constantly monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and staying in touch with the students through the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka. “In addition, support is being provided by arranging transportation, coordinating with Druk Air, and seeking help from local friends and authorities for logistical support.”

The minister further informed that the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka has accommodated 32 Bhutanese students at the embassy, including in the residences of Bhutanese officials, and is working with other international organizations to facilitate their travel back to Bhutan.

However, the minister noted that with the interim government now in place in Bangladesh, the situation is gradually improving and stabilizing. “The interim government has directed all universities to resume classes by August 18, 2024. However, it is understood that classes have yet to fully resume, and some foreign students, including Bhutanese, are beginning to return to Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh is one of Bhutan’s main trading partners. According to Bhutan’s trade statistics for 2023, Bhutan’s trade with Bangladesh has shown a steady flow. In 2019, Bhutan exported goods worth of Nu 6,095.41 million to Bangladesh, while in 2020, this figure was Nu 3,955.02 million. In 2022, goods worth Nu 4,664.99 million were exported to Bangladesh, while Nu 5,029.42 million worth of items were exported in 2023.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu

Post Views: 106
