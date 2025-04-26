Bhutan and Thailand: A Model of Enduring Friendship and Collaborative Growth

The relationship between Bhutan and Thailand stands as a testament to the enduring power of mutual respect, cultural affinity, and shared values. Since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations on 14 November 1989, the two kingdoms have gradually built a multifaceted partnership that spans several critical sectors, including education, health, tourism, trade, religion, sports and culture.

Guided by the Comprehensive Framework Agreement on Cooperation signed in 2004, and bolstered by the Trade and Economic Cooperation Agreement of 2013, Bhutan and Thailand have forged a robust and forward-looking collaboration. Regular meetings, such as the Joint Trade Committee Meeting (JTCM), ensure continuous dialogue and progress on various fronts.

Cultural and Spiritual Bonds

The deep spiritual connection between Bhutan and Thailand is rooted in their shared Buddhist heritage. While Thailand follows Theravāda Buddhism and Bhutan practices Vajrayāna Buddhism, both countries’ reverence for Buddhism provides a strong cultural and spiritual foundation. Additionally, both nations’ mutual respect for their monarchies has helped to further cement the bond between the two peoples.

Education and Capacity Building

Education remains one of the pillars of Bhutan-Thailand cooperation. The Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) has been instrumental in offering scholarships and training programs for Bhutanese students and professionals since the 1980s. Over 300 Bhutanese civil servants have benefitted from TICA scholarships, and as of the 2019-2024 periods, 61 civil servants have pursued higher studies under TICA’s initiative.

In addition to TICA, Thai universities, such as Rajamangala University of Technology, offer scholarships to Bhutanese students, with ten full scholarships awarded each year since 2013. Bhutan’s Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) and His Majesty’s Secretariat also receive numerous scholarships annually from Thai educational institutions.

Furthermore, Bhutanese youth have been recruited under the Office of the Vocational Education Commission (OVEC) program to teach English in Thai institutions, enriching the educational exchanges between the two nations. Additionally, agreements signed between the Department of Medical Services at Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan is enhancing faculty exchanges and academic cooperation in medical education.

A recent MoU between Bangkok University and Bhutan’s Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) focuses on expanding academic ties in tourism and hospitality, including faculty exchanges, collaborative seminars, and student career development programs.

An MoU on the Trongsa Penlop Scholarships Program (TPSP) between His Majesty’s Secretariat, Kingdom of Bhutan and Rangsit University, Kingdom of Thailand has been extended for another 10 years (2019-2029), underscoring the sustained commitment of Rangsit University towards development of human resource in Bhutan and towards strengthening the relationship between the two Kingdoms and its people.

The TPSP was initiated by Dr. Arthit Ourairat in 2006 to commemorate the Royal Coronation of His Majesty the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Healthcare Collaboration

Thailand plays a pivotal role in the development of Bhutan’s healthcare system. Technical cooperation in the sector began in 1987, with the signing of a MoU on human resource development and educational linkages. Since then, Thailand has been providing expertise and resources in various areas, including training programs for Bhutanese healthcare professionals.

Under the Thailand-UNFPA-Bhutan Trilateral Partnership, Thai nursing colleges such as Bangkok Nursing College and Udonthani Nursing College have been training Bhutanese nurses and health assistants. The 2014 MoU between the Ministries of Health of Bhutan and Thailand further deepened cooperation, focusing on areas such as disease control, food safety, drug testing, and medical education.

Bhutan has also benefitted from Thailand’s “Friends from Thailand Programme”, which has sent volunteers to assist in various sectors, including agriculture, public health, and tourism. With Thai support, construction is underway for a specialized ENT center in Thimphu. Additionally, many Bhutanese medical professionals regularly train in Thailand, helping to build Bhutan’s healthcare capacity.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future

The continued cooperation between Bhutan and Thailand signifies not only diplomatic success but also a deep, enduring friendship rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to peaceful development. As both nations continue to enhance their partnerships in education, healthcare, tourism, and trade, the friendship between Bhutan and Thailand is poised to flourish for many years to come.

Nidup Lhamo/Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu