Bhutan and India: An Unbreakable Destiny – Indian Ambassador

Delivering the welcome address at the dinner reception on January 27, during the celebration of India’s 76th Republic Day, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, His Excellency (HE) Sudhakar Dalela said that with India’s goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, and Bhutan’s ambition to become a high-income economy by 2034, the destinies of the two countries remain linked to each other, through ties that are unique and special. His Excellency also said that as India celebrates its 76th republic day, what also stands out is the remarkable journey of the exemplary India-Bhutan partnership.

“The connection between our countries has been nurtured over centuries, on the bedrock of our shared Buddhist heritage and close people to people ties,” the Indian Ambassador underlined. He added that like India, Bhutan has traversed a remarkable trajectory in the last few decades, under the enlightened, visionary and benevolent leadership of Their Majesties. “Today, with His Majesty’s vision and plans for the Gelephu Mindfulness City, Desuung Skilling Program, the Gyalsung initiative, Bhutan is at the threshold of a dynamic and an exciting future. Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan is brimming with ambition and drive, and India is honoured to be a partner in Bhutan’s development,” he added.

The Ambassador also highlighted that these initiatives are aimed at modernizing the nation’s economy and governance structure for rapid progress. “And all this is being done, without losing focus on sustainability and the principles of GNH framework – areas where Bhutan has provided global leadership.”

HE Dalela further added that as neighbours, but most importantly, as the closest of friends, “our development trajectories have been and will be intertwined, driven and nurtured by the vision, wisdom and guidance of His Majesty, the Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan and the political leadership in India.” He said that what has allowed the partnership between Bhutan and India “to grow from strength-to-strength over decades is its agility in responding to the aspirations, hopes and dreams of our two peoples, and seizing the opportunities presented by the contemporary landscape.”

The Ambassador also said 2024 was a landmark year for bilateral partnership between Bhutan and India. “This is evident from the unprecedented number of high-level interactions, enabling us to realize concrete outcomes,” he said.

Touching on the strong political oversight in both the countries, he underscored that it is no wonder that partnership between the two countries has rapidly progressed. “From education to economy, health to hydro, sports to space, and from technology to trade, we have a robust roadmap for future advancement of our partnership across all sectors of cooperation.”

“I have had the honour to be associated with the extraordinary India-Bhutan partnership for over two decades. The kind of energy I have witnessed in our partnership in the recent past is simply unparalleled,” the Ambassador noted.

“India and Bhutan will continue to walk shoulder-to-shoulder, in unison and harmony, as we respond to an increasingly complex world, guided by the shared aim of building a better and brighter future for our peoples. I am convinced that the journey ahead for the India-Bhutan partnership is one of tremendous potential and opportunities, and everyone present here today will have a special role to play in realizing this potential,” he added.

The Ambassador further added that in the last 75 years, India has undergone a unique development journey. “In this journey, the Constitution has been our moral compass, indeed our guiding light on all matters of governance. Our progressive Constitution with the ideals of inclusion, social justice and democratic ethos, inspires our daily lives.”

As the world’s largest democracy, and one of the fastest growing major economies in the world today, the Ambassador said a number of far reaching initiatives are propelling economic growth and encouraging spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. “Guided by the aim of “Viksit Bharat” – the roadmap to make India a developed country by 2047, India today is aspirational and energetic, while being rooted in our culture and traditions. There is vibrancy and optimism about the India Story. The India Way is appreciated the world over, with its emphasis on being a responsible member of the global comity of nations, even as we pursue national interests and objectives.”

“I take this opportunity to thank all my friends and partners in Bhutan for their strong support, encouragement, and wise counsel to me all these years in our common efforts to expand the horizons of our extraordinary ties of friendship, looking into the future,” he said.

The event was graced by Her Majesty Queen Mother, Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Her Majesty Queen Mother, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, their Royal Highnesses, acting Prime Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Lyonpo Dr. Tandin Dorji, Chair, Royal Privy Council, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, Chairperson of the National Council, members of the cabinet, representative from the monk body, senior civil servants and corporate heads, members of the diplomatic community, the Indian community and others.

By Tashi Namgyal