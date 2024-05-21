Bhutan Airlines’ seasonal flight to Mumbai to ease travelers

Wanting to sell Bhutan in a better way, travel agents and Indian tourists have always been longing for a direct connectivity to shorten the route and save their time. With the introduction of seasonal flight from Paro to Mumbai by Bhutan Airlines on May 12, Indian tourists traveling from Mumbai to Bhutan and vice-versa will be greatly eased. Travel agents from the Indian city expressed their appreciation for the significant initiative by the Bhutan Airlines.

The Director of My Trip Sarthi from Maharastra, Anita Mehta expressed pleasure for the commencement of the seasonal flight. She felt elated to hear about Bhutan Airlines’ new seasonal flights from Mumbai to Paro. “This direct air connection is indeed a significant development for the tourism sector,” she said, adding that for a travel company like theirs, it simplifies logistics immensely, enabling them to offer more streamlined and appealing travel packages to clients.

“Direct flights reduce travel time and hassle, potentially attracting more tourists who prefer convenience. This initiative should positively impact the overall accessibility and attractiveness of Bhutan as a travel destination,” the director shared.

Nitesh Agarwal, the chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Wings NNest, Mumbai, too shared that it’s a great step towards increasing more tourists from India to Bhutan. “The flight connectivity was major concern to travel to Bhutan. Now people of all ages can travel without any hassle and it should attract more people,” he said.

The founder of UTEN, a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) firm in Mumbai, Winifred D’souza said that they are very glad to have direct flights from Mumbai to Bhutan as it helps tourist to reach early and directly without any hassle, while ensuring comfort.

“We can not only have Bhutan Airlines to fly seasonally, but also make it fly at least twice a week as it will make the lives of the tourism fraternity comfortable,” Winifred D’souza suggested.

In an earlier interaction with Business Bhutan, Ranjeetha Raj of Yaana travel agent based in Bangalore said airline prices are expensive for Indians but there should be direct connectivity from places like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.“Bhutan can be sold in a better way with direct connectivity,” he added.

The seasonal flight to Mumbai comes from the vision of the Royal Government of Bhutan to enhance air services by adding new routes and destinations with the aim of attracting a minimum of 300,000 tourists annually.

A press release from Bhutan Airlines, chief executive officer (CEO) Pema Nadik stated, “By expanding our network, we aim to accommodate more tourists and contribute to Bhutan’s tourism growth, aligning with the government’s goal of attracting 300,000 tourists annually.”

This expansion follows the recent inauguration of seasonal flights from Paro to Bengaluru on April 27, aimed to meet customer expectations.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu