Bhutan Airlines’ gifts to the World on its 11th Anniversary

Traveling to Bhutan and beyond has never been easier, thanks to Bhutan Airlines and its new suite of innovations. With the launch of Travelport, a global distribution system (GDS), the airline seamlessly connects with travel agents and online booking platforms worldwide. This advanced system provides comprehensive tools for managing reservations, ticketing, and inventory, allowing Bhutan Airlines to optimize operations and expand its reach. This integration significantly enhances booking efficiency, offering travelers a smoother, more convenient experience.

Financial transactions are now worry-free with the introduction of FinMont, Bhutan Airlines’ secure payment gateway. Supporting a wide range of payment methods, FinMont ensures a seamless transaction process, fortified by robust fraud detection features. Its user-friendly interface builds trust and encourages growth in the airline’s e-commerce services, creating a reliable and stress-free experience for passengers.

With FinMont, Bhutan Airlines has taken yet another step toward ensuring that every aspect of the travel experience is as stress-free as possible, allowing passengers to focus on their journey rather than worrying about their financial transactions. The introduction of this secure payment gateway demonstrates Bhutan Airlines’ commitment to blending technology with customer care, setting a new standard for service in the aviation industry.

At the core of Bhutan Airlines’ mission is a deep-seated commitment to environmental stewardship, ensuring that the airline not only provides world-class travel experiences but also operates with a sense of responsibility toward the planet. As part of its continued drive to prioritize sustainability, Bhutan Airlines has introduced Carbon Click, a revolutionary carbon offset solution that was launched during the airline’s 11th anniversary celebration. This initiative is a testament to the airline’s unwavering dedication to minimizing its environmental impact and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Carbon Click is more than just a symbolic gesture; it’s an actionable, integrated platform that empowers both the airline and its passengers to actively participate in the fight against climate change. By offering passengers the opportunity to offset the carbon emissions generated by their flights, Bhutan Airlines is giving travelers a direct way to make environmentally conscious choices. Through this initiative, passengers can opt to contribute to specific carbon offset projects, ensuring that every mile flown comes with a sense of responsibility for the environment.

What makes this initiative particularly impactful is Bhutan Airlines’ partnership with the Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN), one of Bhutan’s most respected environmental organizations. This collaboration underscores the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability, as RSPN brings decades of experience in conservation and environmental protection. Together, Bhutan Airlines and RSPN are working to create a more eco-conscious future, where air travel and environmental preservation go hand-in-hand. Through this partnership, passengers are not only offsetting their carbon footprint but are also contributing to broader conservation efforts within Bhutan, a country renowned for its commitment to preserving its natural heritage.

By integrating Carbon Click into its operations, Bhutan Airlines aligns itself with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change. This forward-thinking approach reflects the airline’s awareness of the aviation industry’s impact on the environment and its determination to be part of the solution. However, Carbon Click is not just about offsetting emissions; it represents a broader vision of sustainability that permeates every aspect of Bhutan Airlines’ operations. The airline recognizes that its role as a responsible corporate citizen extends beyond providing safe and efficient air travel. By embracing innovative solutions like Carbon Click, Bhutan Airlines is actively contributing to the global conversation on sustainability, demonstrating that businesses can be both profitable and environmentally conscious.

The history of Bhutan’s airline’s journey is documented in Kuensel’s 15th December 1968 issue, which announced the start of commercial flights in Bhutan.

The first historic flight, operated by Jamair Co (P) Ltd. on a Dakota aircraft, took place on December 26th, 1965, marking a new chapter of connectivity for the Kingdom. From Paro to Calcutta, passengers paid Nu 135, while the fare from Bagdogra to Paro was Nu 30—prices that reflected not just a ticket but a leap forward in Bhutan’s development.

Following this, another pivotal moment arrived on April 5th, 1981, when Druk Air was founded through a Royal Proclamation by His Majesty, the Fourth King.

Recognizing the need for a private airline, Bhutan Airlines launched on December 4th, 2011, with its first aircraft, a Pilatus PC12, designed for domestic operations. International expansion quickly followed, with the inaugural flight from Paro to Bangkok on October 10th, 2013. By December 16th, 2013, the airline had established daily flights to Kolkata, operated by an Airbus A320.

Today, Bhutan Airlines proudly operates a modern fleet of two Airbus A319 aircraft, configured to carry 126 passengers. Each flight offers 12 Business Class seats, delivering a premium travel experience, while the remaining 114 Economy Class seats ensure comfort for all. The airline operates daily flights from Bangkok to Paro via Kolkata, and three weekly flights to Delhi via Kathmandu, serving as a gateway to Bhutan and connecting the country with the world.

With a steadfast commitment to safety, reliability, and unparalleled service, Bhutan Airlines continues to elevate the travel experience for all passengers, setting new standards in the aviation industry. The airline’s growth and innovation are a testament to its enduring vision, supported by the government, to lead Bhutan’s aviation sector toward a more connected and sustainable future.

Meanwhile the embracement of new innovations is the Airlines goals to position itself as a competitive player in the aviation industry. This move will also contribute to the airline’s global visibility, enabling it to better serve international markets and attract more travelers to the Kingdom of Bhutan. This is more than just a technical upgrade—it’s a pivotal step in Bhutan Airlines’ vision of becoming a world-class airline, committed to delivering exceptional service to its passengers.

The government has to be supported. Bhutan Airlines does this in the Aviation Industry.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu