Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth
No surge in housing loan demand despite lift of Moratorium
Tourism Master Plan 2025-2034 anchored around four pillars
DRC Calls for Stronger Border Security to Combat Drug Smuggling
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth
Trending Now
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth

Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth

Bhutan is setting an ambitious goal of achieving a USD 5 billion (B) economy by 2029, marking a significant shift from its traditional reliance on hydropower to a more diversified, private sector-driven, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)-supported economic model.

During the 13th Meet the Press on March 4, 2025, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE), said this transition will require strategic investments, policy reforms, and strong governance to position Bhutan as a high-income Gross National Happiness (GNH) economy. The goal is to foster sustainable prosperity and self-reliance for its citizens.

“The target of doubling Bhutan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from USD 2.5B to USD 5B is ambitious but achievable,” the Minister stated. “FDI and private sector development will play pivotal roles in driving this economic expansion.”

“Diversifying Bhutan’s economy by strengthening the private sector and attracting strategic FDI is essential for achieving sustained and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

The Minister further emphasized the role of the private sector as the engine of growth, highlighting that Bhutan is prioritizing its expansion.

“Currently, the private sector contributes nearly 50% of Bhutan’s Gross Value Added (GVA), with medium and large industries accounting for 46%, while cottage and small industries contribute 3.96%. To further expand its role in GDP growth, Bhutan is committed to fostering a more business-friendly environment,” he added.

Additionally, the Minister stated that Bhutan is prioritizing business-friendly reforms to foster a world-class investment climate. These efforts include streamlining regulations, introducing tax incentives, and establishing a one-stop service center to facilitate investment processes, making it easier for both domestic and foreign investors to operate in the country.

“By enhancing productivity and competitiveness, the private sector will drive job creation, improve industrial output, and generate new economic opportunities, significantly contributing to GDP expansion,” the Minister stated. This approach underscores the government’s commitment to empowering businesses, fostering innovation, and positioning Bhutan as a competitive player in regional and global markets.

FDI as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation

FDI injects capital, technology, and expertise into Bhutan’s economy, helping diversify beyond hydropower into manufacturing, digital services, tourism, agribusiness, and finance. The Ministry emphasizes FDI-driven infrastructure projects like industrial parks and logistics hubs to boost trade and connectivity. Additionally, FDI fosters knowledge transfer, innovation, and sectoral growth, positioning Bhutan as a regional hub and strengthening its economic resilience.

Additionally, the Ministry stated that FDI-driven initiatives will enhance infrastructure development, including the establishment of industrial parks, dry ports, and logistics hubs. These developments will boost trade, improve connectivity, and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Furthermore, FDI will support knowledge transfer and innovation, equipping Bhutanese industries with cutting-edge skills and expertise, thereby positioning the country as a hub for emerging industries in South Asia.

Beyond Hydropower: A Multi-Sector Approach to GDP Growth

While hydropower remains the backbone of Bhutan’s economy, its growth is limited by long gestation periods, high capital requirements, and environmental concerns. Recognizing these challenges, Bhutan is adopting a multi-sectoral approach to broaden its economic base and ensure sustainable growth.

One key area of focus is tourism revitalization. The government aims to develop high-value, low-impact tourism by enhancing infrastructure and services to attract high-spending visitors. By investing in sustainable tourism development, Bhutan seeks to generate revenue, create employment opportunities, and preserve its unique cultural and natural heritage.

Apart from hydropower, the Minister highlighted that agriculture and agribusiness are also being prioritized. By supporting modern farming techniques and value-added agricultural industries, Bhutan aims to transform its agricultural sector into a driver of economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is also emphasizing the digital economy and innovation as key growth engines. Efforts are underway to expand ICT services, support startups, develop fintech solutions, and promote digital trade, positioning Bhutan as a regional leader in knowledge-based industries. By leveraging technology and fostering a digital ecosystem, Bhutan seeks to enhance productivity, create new business opportunities, and integrate into the global digital economy.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

Post Views: 113
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth
Bhutan aims to achieve GDP 5B with FDI and Private sector growth