Bhutan Accelerates Renewable Energy-Powered Irrigation to Strengthen Agriculture and Climate Goals

In a decisive push toward climate-smart agriculture and food security, Bhutan is advancing its efforts to adopt renewable energy (RE)-powered lift irrigation systems. A high-level dialogue titled “Advancing Renewable Energy (RE)-Powered Lift Irrigation Systems in Bhutan” was held this week in Thimphu, drawing key government officials, technical experts, and development partners.

The event underscored the critical role of renewable energy in modernizing Bhutan’s agricultural landscape, boosting rural livelihoods, and meeting the country’s long-term climate commitments.

Currently, only around 20% of Bhutan’s cultivable land is irrigated, limiting crop productivity and contributing to dependence on fossil fuel-powered pumps. Climate change has further disrupted traditional irrigation sources through irregular rainfall and dwindling stream flows.

In this context, RE-powered lift irrigation presents a sustainable alternative. A study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), a co-convener of the event, estimates that Bhutan could irrigate an additional 62,000 acres of farmland using RE-based river water lifting. This transformation could generate over 14,750 green jobs, utilize 118 megawatts (MW) of clean energy, and avoid nearly 68,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Karma Tshering, highlighted the multifaceted benefits of renewable-powered irrigation.

“RE-powered lift irrigation systems are more than just technology they are instruments of empowerment, particularly for rural women. They increase productivity, enhance resilience, and reduce environmental impact,” he said.

The dialogue also marked the launch of two important knowledge products: “A Landscape Assessment”, which maps institutional barriers and proposes governance solutions for expanding irrigation access, and “The Multi-Criteria Assessment Framework”, a planning tool that helps prioritize irrigation projects based on technical, environmental, economic, and gender-sensitive indicators.

The event also introduced the PURE Platform a satellite-based decision support tool that enhances the design and resilience of irrigation systems through climate and terrain data. This tool is expected to help policymakers and planners optimize investments and identify high-impact irrigation zones.

The initiative is a joint effort between Bhutan’s Department of Energy, ICIMOD, and the WERELIS-Bhutan Project, which is supported by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Canada.

Chief Engineer of the Department of Energy, Dawa Zangmo, acknowledged Bhutan’s strong foundation in hydropower development, but stressed the need for diversification.

“We must now harness decentralized renewable energy systems to ensure sustainable and equitable agricultural growth,” she said.

ICIMOD’s Head of Resilient Economies, Dr. Sarala Khaling, added, “This is the next great green innovation for Bhutan a vital leap toward climate-smart farming that safeguards food sovereignty and uplifts vulnerable communities.”

Participants from across sectors emphasized the importance of policy alignment, cross-sectoral collaboration, and inclusive planning. Stronger governance, financial mobilization, and the integration of gender perspectives were identified as key enablers for scaling RE-powered irrigation.

The dialogue offered a collaborative platform for sharing best practices and reaffirming Bhutan’s commitment to green transformation. As the country continues to lead by example in sustainable development, RE-powered irrigation is poised to become a cornerstone of its agricultural and climate resilience strategy.

