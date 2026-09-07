Beyond the Plate: Making GNH a Food Reality

The Global Conscious Food Systems Summit in Bhutan comes at a time when the world is being forced to confront a difficult truth: the way we produce and consume food is no longer simply an agricultural question. It is a question of health, climate, livelihoods, national resilience and human wellbeing.

For Bhutan, the conversation carries a deeper significance.

We have spent decades telling the world that development must be about more than economic growth. Gross National Happiness (GNH) has placed wellbeing, environmental sustainability, culture, good governance and community vitality at the heart of national progress.

Now we have an opportunity to ask a much harder question:

Can Bhutan turn GNH from a philosophy into something people can actually taste, touch and experience through the food on their tables?

Food is perhaps one of the most practical places to begin.

A farmer struggling to earn a decent income is not economically secure. A child consuming unhealthy food because nutritious alternatives are unavailable or unaffordable is not enjoying good health. A family vulnerable to sudden food-price shocks is not secure. And a country heavily dependent on external food supplies cannot be completely resilient.

Food security, therefore, is not merely about having enough food. It is about having healthy, affordable, sustainable and locally resilient food systems.

This is where Bhutan’s GNH philosophy can offer something meaningful to the global conversation.

But there is also a danger.

GNH must not become another beautiful Bhutanese concept that we proudly explain to international audiences while struggling to practise it at home.

If we are serious about GNH, we must be prepared to examine our own food system honestly.

Are our farmers earning enough? Are young Bhutanese seeing agriculture as a viable and respectable profession?

Can local producers compete with imported food?

Are nutritious foods affordable for ordinary families? Are traditional crops and food practices disappearing? How vulnerable are we to disruptions in international supply chains?

And perhaps most importantly, are our policies rewarding farmers for the environmental and social value they create?

There are no easy answers.

But that is precisely why the summit matters. Bhutan should not pretend to have perfected its food system. Instead, we should use this moment to demonstrate what a small country can do when it puts wellbeing at the centre of food policy.

The farmer must be at the heart of this transformation.

We cannot continuously ask farmers to produce healthier food, protect the environment, preserve biodiversity and keep rural communities alive while expecting them to absorb the costs. If society values these outcomes, farmers must be rewarded for delivering them.

Agriculture must also become attractive to the next generation. Farming should not be seen as a last resort for those who could not find something better. With technology, innovation, finance, modern logistics, processing and reliable markets, agriculture can become a business, a profession and a source of pride.

Bhutan also has an opportunity to combine modern science with traditional knowledge. Our ancestors understood seasons, soil, biodiversity, preservation and the importance of local food long before these became global development priorities.

We should preserve what works, discard what does not and innovate where necessary.

Most importantly, the summit should not end with another collection of declarations and photographs.

It should produce action.

There should be more local food in schools; better markets for farmers, stronger links between agriculture and tourism, greater investment in storage and processing and more opportunities for young entrepreneurs. There should be better access to healthy food, including measurable improvements in farmer incomes, nutrition, biodiversity and community wellbeing.

That would be GNH in practice.

The world has come to Bhutan because it believes we may have something important to contribute to the conversation about a more conscious food system.

We should contribute—but we should also listen.

Because the ultimate test of GNH is not how eloquently we explain it.

It is whether people can live it.

And there may be no better place to begin than at the dinner table.

If our food is healthy, our farmers prosperous, our environment protected and our communities resilient, then GNH is no longer simply a philosophy.

It becomes something we can actually put on a plate.