Beyond the Groundbreaking: A Deeper Reflection on July 8, 2025

On July 8, 2025, the stars descended on Gelephu. His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, graced the official commencement of construction work for the Gelephu International Airport (GIA). The day marked the beginning of one of Bhutan’s most ambitious and transformative national projects, a gateway to the future and the heart of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Beyond the significance of the groundbreaking itself, the day carried a deeply moving symbolism. Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses did not simply stand by to watch; they joined the people, dignitaries, Desuups, Gyalsups, and citizens alike, working side by side to clear the area, shoulder to shoulder with ordinary Bhutanese. July 8, 2025, is now etched into the hearts of all Bhutanese as a reminder of shared purpose and unity. But what does this moment truly mean for the people?

Ugyen Tshering, a teacher from Trashigang, captured this spirit in the following words. “July 8 showed the entire world how Bhutan stands apart,” he said. “Where else would you see a King, the Queen, and the Royal Children working physically with the people? It was not just a ceremonial event , it was a living testament to unity and service. It reminded us that every Bhutanese is a stakeholder, and that only together can we realise this noble vision.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, Tandin Wangchu, an entrepreneur based in Thimphu, said the day reaffirmed the nation’s promise to stand firmly behind His Majesty. “When His Majesty first spoke of this vision during the 2023 National Day, he asked us if we were with him, and we said we are,” Tandin said. “July 8 was the living proof of that social contract. Though not everyone could be in Gelephu, social media overflowed with pride and solidarity. We showed the world that we are behind His Majesty.”

Sonam Dorji, who works in Thimphu, said the occasion was proof of how dearly His Majesty holds this project. “His Majesty has said countless times that he would give everything to make the GMC succeed,” he said. “On July 8, we saw not just a King, but a father, a leader, and a builder, working for the security and wellbeing of our future generations. His Majesty once said that His Royal Highness Gyalsey and even Her Royal Highness Sonam Yangdon would contribute to the GMC. On that day, we saw that promise unfold before our eyes. It was unforgettable.”

Sonam Tashi, a freelance writer in Thimphu, noted how the Royal Vision inspired the nation’s volunteers. “We saw His Majesty’s vision take shape through the presence of nearly a thousand Gyalsups and Desuups in Gelephu, ready to work for the GIA,” he said. “They proved that their oath to serve is real; that they stand ready to answer the nation’s call, wherever they are needed.”

Sonam also spoke about the revival of an important aspect of Bhutan’s culture — Zhabtog, the country’s revered tradition of voluntary service. “In a powerful display of unity and national pride, Their Majesties were joined by over a thousand Desuup and Gyalsup volunteers who came forward to offer zhabtog,” he said. This ancient practice has long been a cornerstone of Bhutanese heritage, contributing to the construction of homes, sacred monuments, and essential infrastructure.

A corporate employee based in Thimphu said the day was not just a moment of pride, but also one of reassurance. “His Majesty reminded us that there is no space for doubt or fear and that we are prepared to face every challenge, find solutions, and give our best,” he said. “We saw a leader who does not merely inspire with words, but with actions. His Majesty yet again, showcased that leadership is service, and that we must meet the future with courage and unity.”

He added that the world, too, would have taken note of what unfolded that day. “There may be sceptics who do not yet take the GMC seriously. But July 8 showed that His Majesty’s commitment is unwavering, which would give confidence to potential investors and partners around the world,” he said.

Chimi Dorji, a businessman from Trashigang, summed it up simply: “July 8, 2025, revealed an extraordinary leader and an entire nation standing firmly with him. It was a day that reflected unity, love, dedication, and shared purpose, values that define who we are as Bhutanese.”

Meanwhile, besides being a vital link to the world, the airport will provide employment during construction and operations, as well as training programs for Bhutanese workers, and cargo capacity to support exports.

Liew Mun Leong, Chief Executive Officer of Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority, said, “The groundbreaking today for the Gelephu International Airport marks the commencement of construction of the airport, which signifies the beginning of the realisation of His Majesty’s Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The airport itself is one of the key components of GMC. It will bring the world to Bhutan, and Bhutan to the world. It will be transformative to Bhutan economically and socially. Having worked on the building of Changi Airport and having served as Chairman of Changi Airport, I can testify to the phenomenal impact that an airport can make to a country and its people. The Gelephu International Airport symbolises Bhutan’s readiness to thoughtfully open itself to the world, setting a new standard of meaningful and mindful development.”

With the ceremony of July 8, work begins on earthworks for river diversion and land preparation. Main construction on the runway and terminal will begin in April 2026, followed by airport systems installation in July 2027. Testing and commissioning will take place from March 2029, leading to the inauguration of the Gelephu International Airport in December 2029.

