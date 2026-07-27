Beyond Speed and Strength

The UTMB World Series is one of the world’s most prestigious ultra-marathons, attracting thousands of runners from across the globe. This year’s race, to be held on August 28, will begin in Italy, pass through Switzerland, and finish in France. For most participants, the goal will be the same, to test their limits, achieve their personal best and reach the finish line with pride.

This year, however, one runner will carry a mission that extends far beyond competition.

Bhutan’s “Mountain Man”, 39-year-old Jigme Tenzin, will take on the demanding trails not only to challenge his physical endurance but also to carry a message that speaks to something deeper -the human heart.

As he runs across three countries, every step will pay tribute to the extraordinary vision of His Majesty the King to raise 108 Jangchub Chortens (Stupas of Enlightenment) in a single day. He will carry with him the gratitude of a nation towards everyone who has embraced this noble thought and contributed to this historic endeavour. At the same time, he will share this vision with those who have not yet heard about it and remind others that November 1, 2026, the day these chortens will be raised, is fast approaching.

For Bhutan, and perhaps for the world, Jigme’s participation in the UTMB carries significance far beyond sport.

A Bhutanese athlete will stand among thousands of runners competing in one of the world’s most challenging races. But Jigme will not simply be running to achieve the fastest time or secure a place among the finishers. He will be a messenger from a small Himalayan kingdom carrying a profound message.

In many ways, he will embody what Bhutan represents and aspires to be, a nation that believes true progress is measured not only through material achievements, but also through compassion, wisdom and humanity.

The story of the 108 Jangchub Chortens is not only Bhutan’s story. It is a story about the world. It is a story about humanity and the urgent need for compassion in a time marked by conflicts, divisions and uncertainty.

The overwhelming support received from within Bhutan and around the world for this unprecedented initiative is a powerful reminder that goodness still exists. It demonstrates that when an idea is rooted in compassion and purpose, it has the ability to inspire people, cross boundaries and create collective action.

At its core, this is also a story about visionary and compassionate leadership and the importance of leaders offering ideas that are not only meaningful for the present but also enduring for the future. It is about leadership personified in His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, whose vision continues to invite people to look beyond immediate concerns and reflect on shared human values.

As Bhutan’s “Mountain Man” runs through valleys, mountains and trails across three countries, he will carry the above messages with him. Most importantly, his presence at the UTMB has the potential to awaken the human spirit and bring a deeper conversation into the midst of a global event.

It can make runners and spectators pause for a moment and reflect on something beyond competition – the deeper questions of humanity, kindness and the responsibility people share towards one another.

That is the unique significance of Jigme’s participation this time.

His run has the potential to transform a sporting event into a platform for reflection.