Beyond Literature: DLAF and Bhutan’s Global Relevance

For three days, the premises of the Royal University of Bhutan will transform into a vibrant meeting place of ideas, imagination and creativity as the 15th edition of Drukyul’s Literature & Arts Festival (DLAF) brings together writers, artists, thinkers and cultural voices from Bhutan and beyond.

At first glance, it may appear to be a literary festival, an occasion to celebrate books, poetry, stories and artistic expressions. But its true significance extends far beyond literature. Over the years, DLAF has emerged as an important platform that strengthens Bhutan’s relevance in the world, politically, socially and economically.

For a small country, relevance cannot be measured only by geographical size, economic strength or political influence. In an increasingly interconnected world, countries earn their place through ideas, values and the ability to contribute meaningful perspectives to global conversations. This is where the importance of such a festival lies as it gives Bhutan a voice beyond its borders. It creates a space where the world does not merely visit Bhutan but listens to Bhutan. It allows the country to share its unique experiences, philosophies and aspirations with a global audience.

In international relations, influence is no longer shaped only by diplomacy, military strength or economic power. The ability to inspire and attract others through culture, values and ideas, often referred to as soft power, has become an equally important force. DLAF is a significant expression of Bhutan’s soft power.

Socially, the festival has an equally important role. Bhutan, like every society, is experiencing rapid transformation brought about by globalisation, technology and changing lifestyles. While these changes create opportunities, they also bring the risk of losing connections with traditions, languages and stories that define a nation.

Literature and arts provide the bridge between the past and the future. By celebrating Bhutanese stories, creativity and cultural expressions, the festival strengthens national identity and reminds society of the values that have shaped Bhutan’s journey.

It also inspires young Bhutanese to participate in intellectual and creative spaces. A society that encourages imagination, critical thinking and artistic expression produces citizens who are more confident, innovative and prepared to engage with the world.

The economic relevance of such cultural platforms is also increasingly significant. In today’s world, a country’s identity and reputation influence tourism, investment and international partnerships. Nations are recognised not only by what they produce but also by what they represent.

A culturally confident and intellectually vibrant Bhutan becomes more attractive to visitors, collaborators and investors. Festivals that bring global attention to Bhutan contribute to the country’s broader efforts to promote itself as a destination of unique experiences, wisdom and values.

For a small nation, maintaining relevance requires more than a seat at international forums. It requires creating platforms where meaningful conversations happen and where the world comes to connect with Bhutan.

DLAF has become one such platform. Its importance is not limited to the books discussed, the talks held or the artists celebrated. Its deeper significance lies in the message it sends to the world, that Bhutan has ideas worth sharing, stories worth telling and values worth preserving.

DLAF is therefore not merely a celebration of literature and creativity. It is an investment in Bhutan’s soft power, social confidence and economic possibilities. It strengthens Bhutan’s identity, expands its global presence and ensures that the voice of this small Himalayan nation continues to be heard in the wider world.