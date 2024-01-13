Behind PDP’s Victory

PDP says a successful blend of grassroots engagement, digital outreach, and visionary leadership led to its electoral dominance

In a resounding victory, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged as the winner in Bhutan’s 2024 National Assembly (NA) election, securing an impressive number of votes and seats. The success of the PDP can be attributed to a carefully crafted combination of strategic factors that propelled them to the forefront of Bhutanese politics.

Grassroots Engagement and Socio-Economic Policies: Key to Success

According to the party, one of the primary factors contributing to the PDP’s overwhelming success is the party’s robust focus on grassroots campaigning. By connecting with local communities across various constituencies, the PDP resonated strongly with voters, creating a genuine connection that transcended traditional political boundaries. The emphasis on socio-economic policies designed to address the needs of the people played a pivotal role, garnering substantial support for the party’s vision for a better, inclusive future.

Multifaceted Strategies: A Winning Formula

The party also says that it executed a multifaceted strategy that proved instrumental in their triumph. Leveraging the power of technology, the party initiated a comprehensive digital outreach campaign, effectively utilizing social media platforms to engage with a younger demographic. Simultaneously, field-based campaigning and extensive community consultations allowed the PDP to directly communicate their policies and initiatives to a diverse range of voters. The dedication and hard work of the party’s network of coordinators were highlighted as integral to the overall success of these strategies.

Leadership Impact: Dasho Tshering Tobgay’s Influence

According to the party, the leadership of Dasho Tshering Tobgay emerged as a specific contributing factor to the PDP’s success. “His popularity, visionary outlook, and leadership style resonated strongly with voters, potentially influencing the election outcome,” the party says. While acknowledging the importance of leadership, the PDP stressed that success was a collective effort, incorporating the party’s manifesto and impactful grassroots campaigning. The hypothetical scenario of Dasho Tshering Tobgay not being the President was acknowledged, suggesting that the dynamics might have been different, emphasizing the significance of the party’s overall strategies and candidates’ credibility.

Losses in Some Constituencies: Analyzing the Dynamics

The PDP acknowledged losses in certain constituencies, attributing them to a range of factors. “The defeat of candidates who were former ministers may be attributed to shifts in voter sentiment, a desire for change, or individual constituency dynamics. Local issues and the emergence of new competitors were also considered as potential influencers on the outcomes,” a political observer said.

Crucial Lessons from the 2024 NA Election

The party has also obtained vital lessons from the 2024 National Assembly election, which include the paramount importance of grassroots engagement and community-centric policies. The election underscored the need for continuous adaptation to changing demographics and the effective utilization of digital platforms for outreach and communication. Parties were urged to evolve their policies continuously to meet the evolving needs of the populace, ensuring relevance and resonance.

Meanwhile, as the PDP prepares to lead the nation, the electorate awaits the fulfillment of promises and the realization of a vision aligned with the collective aspirations of the Bhutanese people.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu