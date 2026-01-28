BCSEA Announces 2025 Exam Results: Pass Rates Dip Amid Concerns Over Stream Performance

The Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) has released the 2025 examination results, revealing both achievements and emerging challenges in the country’s education system.

In the Class XII Bhutan Higher Secondary Education Certificate (BHSEC) examinations, 9,273 candidates from 81 schools—71 government and 10 private—registered, with most sitting for the exams. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.84%, a notable decline from last year’s 85.78%, prompting questions about teaching quality, exam standards, and student preparedness.

Analysis by stream shows significant disparities. The Arts stream led with a pass rate of 91.46%, suggesting strong performance in humanities subjects. Science followed at 75.68%, and Commerce trailed at 73.57%, raising concerns about the ability of schools to adequately prepare students for numerically and analytically intensive curricula. Education experts note that such gaps could affect students’ readiness for tertiary education in STEM and business fields, highlighting the need for targeted interventions.

Top performers in each stream demonstrated exceptional results. In Arts, Sonam Dorji of Karma Academy in Paro topped with 85.75%, closely followed by Thinley Wangmo at 85% and Rinchen Tshering at 83.5%. Commerce was led by Trashey Pee Ongmo of Motithang Higher Secondary School in Thimphu with 86.5%, while Science saw Jigme Singye Tenzin from Ugyen Academy achieve an outstanding 93%, supported by Sangay Choden Phuntsho at 92.5% and Kuenzang Tenzin at 91.75%. These individual achievements are commendable, yet the broader trend indicates that many students, especially in Science and Commerce, struggle to reach top standards.

In Language and Culture Studies Certificate (LCSC) exams, 200 students from Taktse Central School registered, with 199 appearing. The pass rate was 97.49%, reflecting Bhutan’s strong emphasis on cultural education. Top scorers included Kezang Choden (92.25%), Tashi Lham (92%), and Tshering Wangchuk Doya (90.75%). While these results showcase excellence in cultural knowledge, critics argue that the disparity between cultural and academic performance suggests a potential imbalance in focus, with students in core academic streams facing greater challenges.

The Class VIII Board Examination saw 12,039 candidates from 168 schools, with an overall pass percentage of 76.98%. Top performers were Sidanth Bhandari from Loselling MSS with 94.6%, Sangay Chhoden Lhazeen of Mongar MSS at 94%, and Ngawang Jetsun Seldon from Jigme Namgyel Lower Secondary School at 93.6%. While the strong individual scores indicate a solid academic foundation at the middle school level, the overall pass rate suggests that many students still struggle with foundational concepts, raising concerns about long-term learning outcomes.

Education analysts note that the downward trend in pass percentages, particularly in Science and Commerce, may reflect a combination of factors: increased examination rigour, uneven teaching quality, large class sizes, and gaps in practical and analytical skills. “While top achievers continue to shine, the broader cohort indicates systemic challenges that must be addressed to prevent students from falling behind at higher education levels,” said a senior academic observer.

Furthermore, the variation between Arts and other streams highlights potential inequities in curriculum delivery, resource allocation, and student support systems. Schools with strong humanities programs are producing higher success rates, while institutions offering Science and Commerce may require more targeted teacher training, laboratory resources, and guidance for students to improve outcomes.

The results also underscore the importance of early intervention, with Class VIII performance serving as a predictor for senior secondary achievement. Strengthening middle school education, reinforcing STEM teaching, and providing support for weaker students could help bridge gaps before they impact higher secondary results.

As Bhutan reflects on its 2025 examination outcomes, policymakers and educators face a critical task: balancing excellence and equity. Celebrated individual successes are commendable, yet the overall decline in pass rates and stream disparities signal that systemic improvements are urgently needed to ensure that all students are adequately prepared for higher education and future careers.

By Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu