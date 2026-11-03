BCCI Plans New System to Track Business Complaints

The Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) plans to introduce a system that will allow businesses to track their complaints and grievances in real time, as part of efforts to address challenges facing the private sector.

The proposed Business Grievance Management System is included in BCCI’s annual workplan for the financial year 2026–2027, with Nu 300,000 allocated for its development.

The system will provide a platform to record business-related complaints and monitor their progress towards resolution. According to a BCCI official, the chamber plans to develop a database using existing templates from its Business Regulatory Review and establish an issue-tracking mechanism.

The number of issues raised and resolved will serve as an indicator of the system’s performance.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to identify regulatory bottlenecks, improve coordination between businesses and government agencies, and create a more conducive environment for the private sector.

BCCI has also allocated Nu 200,000 for the second phase of its Business Regulatory Review to identify regulatory challenges and recommend measures to improve the business environment.

The official said the exercise would involve consultations and validation meetings with sector associations. Its findings will be compiled into a report for submission to the Office of Cabinet Affairs and Strategic Coordination and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment.

The review is expected to identify rules and procedures that businesses consider difficult or burdensome.

Strengthening government-business dialogue

BCCI also plans to strengthen engagement between the private sector and government through Dzongkhag Business Development Committee meetings and other public-private dialogue forums.

The chamber has allocated Nu 1.4 million for private sector development dialogue and Dzongkhag Business Development Committee meetings. Another Nu 500,000 has been earmarked for quarterly meetings with sector associations under the BCSA 2.0 initiative.

According to the official, the forums will provide businesses with opportunities to raise concerns and discuss operational challenges directly with relevant authorities. Issues raised will be compiled into position papers and submitted to respective dzongkhag administrations and government agencies for consideration.

BCCI has also planned live public-private dialogues with the media in Phuentsholing and Samtse to identify bottlenecks faced by businesses in cross-border areas.

The discussions are expected to bring attention to issues requiring coordination among agencies, particularly those involving administrative procedures and regulatory requirements.

Plans to expand market access

Beyond regulatory reform and grievance management, BCCI plans several initiatives to improve market access for Bhutanese products and explore new business opportunities.

One proposal is to establish a Bhutan Shop in Kakarvitta, Nepal, to promote and sell authentic Bhutanese products. The initiative has an estimated budget of Nu 200,000, although funding has not yet been secured.

BCCI has also proposed developing “The Paradise” as a local tourist destination in Khempagang, Tading, Samtse. The project has an estimated budget of Nu 650,000, with funding yet to be secured.

The chamber further plans to establish linkages between Bumthang’s wood-based industries and Indian manufacturers of wood-processing machinery. The initiative aims to improve productivity and product quality by exposing local businesses to machinery and equipment used by Indian manufacturers.

A business delegation to North-East India is also planned to explore opportunities in tourism and hospitality.

These initiatives form part of BCCI’s broader efforts to improve private sector competitiveness, address business constraints and expand opportunities beyond the domestic market.

While the proposed grievance management system and regulatory review focus on resolving challenges within the business environment, the market-access initiatives seek to create new opportunities for Bhutanese enterprises and products.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu