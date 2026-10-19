BCCI Bets Big on Trade Fairs to Drive Business Growth

Allocates Nu 38.59 Million for Private Sector Development in FY 2026-27

The Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has allocated Nu 38.59 million for programmes and activities in the financial year 2026-27, prioritizing trade promotion, business capacity building, market access and stronger engagement between the private sector and the government.

According to its annual workplan for July 2026 to June 2027, trade fairs and exhibitions will receive the largest allocation of Nu 16.3 million, accounting for approximately 42 percent of the total programme budget. However, Nu 4.43 million of the overall budget remains unsecured, requiring the chamber to explore additional funding.

Of the total programme budget, Nu 16.03 million will come from the Private Sector Development Project Tied Assistance (PTA) fund, Nu 14 million from self-generated revenue and Nu 4.13 million from BCCI’s Secretariat Account. The remaining amount is yet to be secured.

The chamber plans to approach relevant government agencies, development partners and other organizations to mobilize funding for activities that cannot be financed through existing resources.

Trade promotion remains the centerpiece of the workplan, with BCCI planning several major events, including the ninth Bhutan International Trade Fair, seventh Bhutan Hospitality and Food Fair, 12th Bhutan-India Regional Friendship Trade Fair, sixth Made in Bhutan Exhibition and second Bhutan Tea Festival.

Of the Nu 16.3 million allocated for trade fairs and exhibitions, Nu 14 million is expected to be generated through stall bookings, sponsorships and other event-related income, while Nu 2.3 million will come from the PTA fund.

These events are expected to provide businesses with platforms to showcase products, connect with potential buyers and establish trade and investment partnerships.

BCCI has allocated Nu 4.88 million for private sector human resource development, although Nu 3.58 million remains unsecured. The programme aims to strengthen the capabilities of entrepreneurs, business owners and workers through training in business management, digital marketing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI), food handling, floriculture and rafting.

The secured funding of Nu 1.3 million will support selected activities, while additional resources are needed for leadership training, culinary training in Phuentsholing, greenhouse-based floriculture and rafting programmes.

The workplan includes Nu 500,000 for an AI workshop for businesses and Nu 300,000 for training on e-commerce platforms. These initiatives are intended to help businesses adopt digital tools, improve productivity and reach wider markets.

Market access and business connectivity will also receive attention. BCCI has allocated Nu 3.25 million for network building and business linkages, of which Nu 850,000 remains unsecured.

The programme includes business-to-business networking, exchanges of business delegations and trade missions to strengthen commercial relationships between Bhutanese enterprises and foreign partners.

The chamber has also proposed establishing a Bhutan Shop in Kakarvitta, Nepal, with Nu 200,000 earmarked for the initiative, although the funding remains unsecured. Another Nu 650,000 is proposed for developing a local tourist site at Khempagang in Tading, Samtse, to create opportunities for local entrepreneurs and farmers.

BCCI has allocated Nu 2.54 million for market facilitation and research and Nu 2.1 million for public-private dialogue. Both programmes are fully funded through the PTA fund.

The research programme involving Nu 1.5 million will examine challenges facing businesses and develop recommendations to improve the business environment. A further Nu 200,000 is allocated for the second phase of the Business Regulatory Review, which seeks to identify regulatory barriers and recommend improvements to the ease of doing business. Another Nu 300,000 will support a Business Grievance Management System to help track and address business-related concerns.

Under public-private dialogue, Nu 1.4 million is earmarked for engagement with government agencies and stakeholders through Dzongkhag Business Development Committee meetings and other forums. Quarterly meetings with sector associations will receive Nu 500,000.

These platforms are intended to help businesses communicate their concerns, develop policy recommendations and seek solutions through engagement with relevant government agencies.

The workplan allocates Nu 1.63 million for governance and leadership meetings, Nu 1.01 million for membership and financial administration, Nu 2 million for grassroots engagement and Nu 1.28 million for institutional strengthening, information and communications technology and employee development.

Meanwhile, Nu 500,000 has been earmarked to improve secure digital services for BCCI members.

Separately, BCCI’s internal operating expenditure budget stands at Nu 29.97 million for FY 2026-27, up from Nu 26.10 million in the previous financial year’s budget. This is distinct from the Nu 38.59 million programme budget.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu