AVIS Bhutan Rolls Out Premium Chauffeur-Driven Services for Epic Himalayan Journeys

SoulTrips, a leading travel services provider in Bhutan, has officially launched AVIS Bhutan, marking the beginning of a new era in premium mobility travel in Bhutan on 26 March 2025.

AVIS Bhutan’s daily car-hire service offers dedicated chauffeur-driven vehicles designed for comfort, reliability, and efficiency. MICE Bhutan, a business division of SoulTrips, will provide bespoke vehicle charter services for business and leisure travellers. The priority for this sector is to cater to diverse transportation needs by offering a range of vehicles, including all-terrain SUVs, spacious minivans for up to six passengers, and comfortable Coaster buses seating up to 22.

By joining AVIS’ global network, MICE Bhutan gains direct access to industry-leading best practices and training programs, which will be implemented to enhance the skills and service standards of its chauffeur team in Bhutan. This ensures that AVIS Bhutan delivers a world-class mobility experience tailored to the unique needs of both business and leisure travelers.

In Bhutan, foreign visitors are required to hire a licensed driver for travel within the country, and it is mandatory to be accompanied by a guide certified by the Department of Tourism at all times. International visitors are also not permitted to drive on the road unless they have a pre-approved driving permit to drive within Paro and Thimphu.

Bhutan’s road regulations for foreign drivers have been implemented with consideration of the country’s unique topography. Characterized by mountainous terrain, high-altitude routes, and winding roads that demand careful and skilled navigation, the government aims to enhance safety and allow visitors to fully immerse themselves in Bhutan’s beauty and culture without the added stress of unfamiliar roads or traffic regulations.

Bhutan’s unique blend of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and its commitment to Gross National Happiness makes it one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. As Bhutan continues to welcome a growing number of tourists and business travelers, the need for safe, comfortable, and efficient mobility solutions becomes ever more essential.

Lizam Dorji, Head of MICE Bhutan said, “AVIS is a globally recognized leader in the car rental industry, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction. By joining AVIS’ global network, we gain access to their best practices and training programs. Our premium chauffeur services will provide an extra layer of luxury and convenience, ensuring a comfortable and seamless travel experience”.

With the construction of the Gelephu International Airport already underway and ambitious plans for a special administrative region taking shape, Bhutan is on the cusp of a transformative era. Gelephu Mindfulness City is set to attract long-term visitors, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking a harmonious blend of purposeful living, innovation, and sustainability.

As this vision takes shape, the demand for flexible and reliable mobility solutions tailored to long-term residents and businesses in Bhutan is set to grow. AVIS Bhutan is well-positioned to meet this need with AVIS Car Lease, offering comprehensive car leasing options designed for extended stays and business needs. This service addresses an underserved market segment seeking the convenience of well-maintained vehicles and comprehensive motor insurance — all without the hassle of ownership.

AVIS Bhutan has partnered with Bhutan Insurance Limited (BIL) to offer Motor Comprehensive Insurance and Domestic Travel Insurance for leased vehicles. This ensures that clients enjoy robust protection throughout their leasing period, whether for business or personal use.

The Motor Comprehensive Insurance policy covers damage to the leased vehicle, bodily injury or death of passengers traveling in the vehicle, third-party property damage, Third-party bodily injury or death and loss of vehicle due to theft.

In addition, the Domestic Travel Insurance policy enhances overall security, and an optional Personal Accident Policy can be provided for extra coverage, offering greater peace of mind to lessees.

Whether for airport transfers, site visits, or group excursions, AVIS Bhutan offers a balance of peace of mind, comfort, and logistical support. With peace of mind as a priority, AVIS Bhutan is also eager to forge partnerships with five-star hotels in Bhutan, as well as global car manufacturers and distributors.

Bhutan’s awe-inspiring landscapes, from serene monasteries perched on cliffs to vibrant prayer flags fluttering in the wind, deserve to be enjoyed at leisure, not rushed. With AVIS Bhutan, tourists or corporate travellers can relax and immerse themselves in the wisdom and beauty of the Land of the Thunder Dragon, leaving the hairpin turns and unexpected encounters — including the occasional cow on the road — to experienced drivers familiar with the local roads and Himalayan weather conditions.

Travelers arriving at Paro International Airport can request for AVIS airport pick-ups or book ahead for a chauffeur-driven ride from any hotel in Bhutan.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of transportation solutions, both through our AVIS and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through our Zipcar brand, which is the world’s leading car sharing network. Avis Budget Group operates most of our car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world.

About AVIS Bhutan

As part of the global AVIS network, AVIS Bhutan offers premium chauffeur-driven services. Designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, AVIS Bhutan provides tailored daily car-hire rates and exceptional service.

