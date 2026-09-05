Australian Government Yet to Announce Reported Immigration Changes, Say Consultancies

Education consultancies in Bhutan are receiving numerous calls and messages from Bhutanese at home and in Australia following reports of possible major changes to Australia’s immigration policies.

However, education and migration consultancies have clarified that the widely circulated changes have not yet been officially announced by the Australian Government and should therefore not be considered confirmed immigration rules.

The founder and managing director of SMART Education Consultancy, Tashi Kipchu Namgyel, told Business Bhutan that the Australian Government has not formally announced the reported changes to immigration rules.

Reports circulating on social media and some media platforms have suggested that the Australian Federal Government is preparing major changes to immigration policies, particularly affecting international students and visitor visa holders.

According to reports cited by The Australian, the expected measures could include restrictions on onshore student visa applications, limits on family members of international students applying for visas, and restrictions on students moving from higher education to Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.

Other reported measures include tougher rules for international students changing universities or education providers, a possible reduction in the validity of ETA and eVisitor visas for certain travellers, and further measures to prevent what is commonly referred to as “visa hopping” within Australia.

However, the proposed measures remain unconfirmed. Information circulated by education consultancies stated that “official details are expected from the Australian Government”, while cautioning prospective applicants against making decisions based solely on unverified reports.

The reports have created uncertainty among many Bhutanese aspiring to study, work or migrate to Australia, as well as those already living there.

Meanwhile, Australia’s immigration policy has already undergone a number of changes in recent years as the government seeks to manage net overseas migration and strengthen the integrity of its visa system.

A report by Australian law firm Tonio Lawyers stated that Australia’s immigration system has seen significant structural changes in 2026, including revised salary thresholds, tighter student visa requirements, changes in regional visa allocations and stronger employer compliance measures.

The broader immigration reforms are aimed at reducing net overseas migration, directing migration towards high-skilled and higher-paid occupations, prioritising certain applicants and strengthening compliance across employer-sponsored, student and temporary visa streams.

Recent political discussions in Australia have also highlighted differing views on the country’s future migration levels.

According to an ABC News report last month, One Nation MP David Farley suggested that his party’s migration levels would not differ significantly from those of the Labor government or Coalition. However, his comments were subsequently contradicted by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, who reiterated the party’s policy of reducing net overseas migration to 130,000.

Amid growing concern among Bhutanese, SMART Education Consultancy and Education Pro have advised prospective applicants not to put their legitimate plans on hold based on unconfirmed reports of policy changes.

Through their social media platforms, the consultancies have encouraged Bhutanese to continue applying for study or other visa opportunities for which they are eligible under the rules currently in force.

They also cautioned that Australia’s immigration policies and visa requirements can change frequently. Prospective applicants have been advised to consult a registered migration agent or qualified migration lawyer before making important visa-related decisions.

The consultancies stressed that until an official announcement is made by the Australian Government, prospective applicants should rely on verified information rather than speculation circulating on social media.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu