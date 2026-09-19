Australia Tightens the Gate; ABEC Tells Students: Don’t Panic

Outlines what prospective and current students need to know and do under Australia’s new migration rules

The Association of Bhutanese Education Consultancies (ABEC) has urged Bhutanese students planning to study in Australia not to panic following Australia’s announcement of tighter migration rules.

Speaking at a press briefing on 17 September, 2026, ABEC Chairman Palden Tshering said the new measures should be viewed as changes to the migration process rather than a closure of opportunities for international students.

“Australia is not closing the door,” he said, adding that education consultancies would continue to guide students in understanding the revised requirements and identifying appropriate study pathways.

He advised prospective students to “reset” their plans in line with the new rules and carefully assess course choices, visa requirements, financial capacity and other immigration conditions before applying.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the migration overhaul at the National Press Club on 17 September. The reforms include tighter international student rules, restrictions on accompanying family members, measures to prevent students from switching to lower-level courses to extend their stay, changes to visitor visas and a ballot system for some Working Holiday visas.

The changes are aimed at reducing net overseas migration, with the Australian Government targeting net overseas migration of 245,000 in 2026–27 and 225,000 from 2027–28.

ABEC has consequently advised students to prepare their applications more carefully, particularly their Genuine Student (GS) statements and supporting documents.

Genuine Student statement

Applicants are required to prepare their own Genuine Student statement. ABEC advises students to answer four questions, with each response limited to 150 words.

The statement should explain the applicant’s current circumstances, including family, community, employment and economic ties; why they want to study the chosen course in Australia with the particular education provider; how completing the course will benefit them; and any other relevant information.

ABEC stressed that the statement should be written by the applicant and not by an agent, freelance writer or artificial intelligence.

Students should also be prepared for visa interviews, with questions likely to be based on information contained in the GS statement and supporting documents. Applicants should therefore be able to confidently explain the information they have provided.

Stronger documentation

ABEC has also advised applicants to ensure that all documents submitted with their applications are clearly legible and paginated.

Certified copies should show the certifying official’s name and contact details, while documents not in English must be accompanied by certified English translations.

For employed applicants, employment evidence should include an employer letter or contract stating the applicant’s position, appointment date and employer contact details. The document should be issued on company letterhead and include the business registration number.

Applicants employed by a family or relative’s business may also need to provide the business registration certificate, three years of income tax returns and 12 months of itemised business bank statements.

Those employed for six months or more should provide relevant salary bank statements, salary slips and their latest annual income tax return. Where salaries are paid in cash, the employer letter or contract becomes an important supporting document.

Financial capacity

ABEC has advised students and sponsors to build a clear and verifiable financial capacity case demonstrating their ability to meet tuition and living costs.

Up to three relatives, parents, siblings or grandparents can act as sponsors. ABEC said personal loans, mutual funds and stock holdings should not be relied upon as evidence of funds, while university scholarship amounts should not be counted towards the financial requirement.

Bank statements should come from registered financial institutions and generally cover six to 12 months before the application. Large deposits or transfers should be explained.

For fully sponsored applicants whose income is derived from agriculture, a longer period of bank statements may be required. Business income should be supported by tax documents and the latest company audit report.

For fixed or term deposits, applicants should provide deposit certificates containing details such as the bank, account holder, account number, amount and term dates. Recently established deposits should also be supported by an explanation of the source of funds.

Where funds have come from the sale of land or property, the sale deed and, where applicable, bank evidence showing the proceeds being deposited should be provided.

Sponsors should also provide official tax assessment documents covering two to three years, along with verification details such as tax registration numbers, barcodes or QR codes. Sponsors living abroad should provide tax documents from their country of residence and evidence of their residence status.

Tighter student pathways

Under the newly announced reforms, Australia plans to restrict students from switching to lower-level qualifications to extend their stay. The government has described the measure as targeting “visa hopping”.

The new approach will allow students to progress up the qualification scale, such as moving from a bachelor’s degree to a master’s degree, rather than moving sideways or down to lower-level courses.

Family members will also generally no longer be able to be attached to new student or Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa applications, with exemptions including PhD candidates and nationals of Pacific and certain Southeast Asian countries. The reforms are not retrospective and apply to future applications.

ABEC said students should therefore select their courses carefully and ensure their study plans are coherent and consistent with their academic and career objectives.

The association also advised students to aim for English proficiency scores above the minimum requirement of their intended course or provider rather than simply meeting the threshold.

With Australia tightening its temporary migration pathways, ABEC said Bhutanese students should focus on genuine study intentions, accurate documentation, financial transparency and compliance with visa requirements when preparing their applications.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu