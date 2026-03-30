Australia More Than Doubles Temporary Graduate Visa Fee

The Australian Government has announced a substantial increase in the visa application fee for the Temporary Graduate visa (Subclass 485), a change that took effect from March 1, 2026. The revision more than doubles the cost for international graduates seeking post-study work opportunities, marking one of the most significant fee hikes in Australia’s migration system in recent years. The Subclass 485 visa is a post-study work visa that allows eligible international students to remain in Australia temporarily after completing their studies. It provides full work rights and is designed to enable graduates to gain skilled employment experience related to their qualification.

Under the new structure, the application fee for the primary applicant rises from AUD 2,235 to AUD 4,600. The increase is part of a broader suite of reforms aimed at tightening migration pathways, improving integrity within the system, and ensuring that only individuals who meet Australia’s evolving skilled workforce needs progress into longer-term visas or permanent residency. Migration authorities describe this as a recalibration of priorities to ensure that post-study work routes align more closely with Australia’s labour demand and education standards.

The impact extends to secondary applicants as well. Fees for dependents aged 18 and older increases from AUD 1,115 to AUD 2,300, while charges for applicants under 18 rise from AUD 560 to AUD 1,160. As a result, a family applying for a Subclass 485 visa could face government charges exceeding AUD 8,000 to AUD 10,000, excluding additional costs for health checks, insurance requirements, English language tests, and document processing.

What this means for Bhutanese students

While there may not be a severe and immediate impact on Bhutanese going to Australia for studies, there are some things to be noted.

The fee increase carries significant implications. Over the past five years, Australia has become the preferred destination for Bhutanese seeking higher education, vocational training, and improved employment prospects. The Subclass 485 visa is a key part of that journey, as it allows graduates to gain local work experience, a crucial factor in securing long-term employment or progressing to skilled visas.

The new fee structure will make the above step more expensive. Bhutanese graduates will have to allocate a much larger portion of their savings, or their families’ resources, to cover visa charges that were previously manageable. For many households, especially those who have already taken loans to fund tuition and living costs, this additional financial requirement may increase vulnerability or delay career plans.

Those with dependents face an even steeper challenge. Married students or those supporting children will need to reassess their financial planning, as including family members in the application could add several thousand dollars to the total cost. This may force some Bhutanese families to consider staggered travel or keep dependents in Bhutan temporarily, affecting family cohesion during a crucial transition period.

Prospective students currently planning to study in Australia will need to adjust their expectations. Budgeting for education will now require factoring in the higher post-study visa cost at the outset. Bhutanese education consultancies and families must become more strategic and realistic when assessing the long-term affordability of the Australian pathway.

Implications for career planning and migration pathways

The fee increase also carries strategic consequences for Bhutanese graduates in Australia who are seeking skilled visas or eventual permanent residency. The Subclass 485 visa often serves as the testing ground for applicants to prove employability, accumulate work experience, and meet skill assessment criteria. With costs rising, students will need to be more deliberate about study choices, ensuring that their field of study aligns with Australia’s skilled shortages.

In practical terms, Bhutanese students may need to prioritize qualifications that lead to clear employment opportunities—such as nursing, engineering, ICT, or trades identified as priority skills—rather than programs with weaker labour market demand. The risk of failing to secure meaningful employment during the 485 visa period now carries a higher financial penalty.

Experts are advising applicants to plan visa lodgment at least four to six weeks ahead of their intended timeline to avoid administrative delays, particularly as migration reforms may lead to increased scrutiny or slower processing.

Broader Migration Shifts

The increased fees reflect deeper changes in Australia’s migration architecture. In addition to the 485 revision, the Partner Visa fee has risen sharply to AUD 9,365, covering both temporary and permanent stages of the application. These reforms collectively signal Australia’s shift toward a more selective and financially demanding migration environment.

Despite the higher costs, the Temporary Graduate visa remains a vital bridge for international students, including Bhutanese graduates, to gain Australian work experience and enter the skilled workforce. However, the new fee structure underscores the need for more careful financial preparation, a stronger academic pathway, and strategic planning to ensure that the investment leads to meaningful long-term outcomes.

For Bhutanese students, the message is clear: the Australian opportunity remains open, but it requires greater foresight, discipline, and financial resilience than before.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu