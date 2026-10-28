Australia Accounts for 71 Percent of Bhutan’s Worker Remittances

Australia remained Bhutan’s dominant source of worker remittances in the first eight months of 2026, accounting for USD 220.1 million of the USD 310 million in total reported inflows, according to the Royal Monetary Authority’s (RMA) monthly statistical bulletin.

The figures show that Australia contributed approximately 71 percent of the total, far exceeding remittances from other listed destinations. The United States, Kuwait, Canada and the United Kingdom followed, although their contributions were comparatively small.

The concentration of remittance inflows in Australia highlights the country’s growing importance to Bhutanese households and the national economy. It also underscores how developments affecting Bhutanese workers in a single overseas labour market could have implications for household incomes and foreign currency inflows.

Australia’s monthly remittances fluctuated considerably, peaking at USD 47.1 million in January before declining to USD 14.3 million in June. Inflows subsequently recovered to USD 31.4 million in August.

Despite the fluctuations, Australia’s cumulative contribution remained substantially higher than that of any other listed country.

Kuwait ranked second, contributing USD 15.2 million between January and August, followed by the United States at USD 13.1 million. Canada contributed USD 11.4 million, while the United Kingdom recorded USD 5.3 million.

Other sources included Qatar, with USD 2.9 million, and the United Arab Emirates, with USD 2.5 million. Switzerland, New Zealand and Singapore also featured among the countries listed by the RMA.

The figures point to a remittance system supported by Bhutanese workers across several regions, but one in which Australia accounts for the overwhelming share of reported inflows.

Total remittance inflows from the listed countries and other sources reached USD 56.2 million in January. The figure fell to USD 28.9 million in February before recovering to USD 34.7 million in March and USD 41.1 million in April.

Inflows subsequently declined to USD 33 million in May and USD 19 million in June, the lowest monthly total reported during the period. They recovered to USD 28.1 million in July and USD 39 million in August.

The pattern shows that remittances can vary considerably from month to month. The recovery in July and August followed the June low, but two months of improvement are insufficient to establish whether the decline has been reversed.

For households that depend on money sent by family members abroad, such fluctuations can affect the timing and predictability of income available for everyday expenses, education, housing and other needs. At the national level, remittances also represent an important source of foreign currency, supporting recipients’ ability to meet overseas expenses and potentially contributing to domestic consumption.

However, the aggregate figures do not reveal how the money is distributed among households, how much is saved or invested, or how remittance dependence varies across income groups.

Australia’s dominant position presents both an opportunity and a potential vulnerability for Bhutan.

The substantial inflows demonstrate the economic importance of Bhutanese working abroad. Remittances can help families improve living standards, finance education, meet household expenses and build savings. They can also provide financial support that might otherwise be difficult to obtain from domestic earnings alone.

At the same time, when approximately seven-tenths of reported remittances originate from one country, changes in employment opportunities, migration policies, living costs or economic conditions in that destination could affect Bhutanese workers and the money they send home.

The available figures do not establish that such risks have materialised. However, the concentration makes diversification of overseas employment destinations and a better understanding of remittance patterns relevant considerations for policymakers.

Strengthening domestic employment and income opportunities would also help ensure that households have more options and are not excessively dependent on earnings generated abroad.

The figures, nevertheless, should not be interpreted as a complete measure of Bhutan’s overseas workforce or its contribution to the economy. Remittances represent money transferred home, not the total earnings of Bhutanese working abroad. Nor do the reported figures, by themselves, establish how much of the inflow reflects new transfers, accumulated savings or differences in reporting.

The RMA notes that its figures have been revised under a new reporting template from January 2021 onwards. It also states that the top-ten-country ranking applies only to the latest publication date.

For January to August 2026, the central finding remains clear: Australia is by far Bhutan’s largest source of worker remittances. The challenge is to sustain the benefits of overseas earnings while strengthening the resilience of households and the wider economy to fluctuations in these important financial flows.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu