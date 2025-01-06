Assam to complement Bhutan and not compete: Assam CM

People of Assam look forward to the economic benefits GMC will bring to the state

In his first interaction with the Indian media following his three-day visit to Bhutan, which concluded on December 16, 2024, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the transformative potential of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). He described GMC as a “game changer” not only for Bhutan but also for Assam, asserting that the two regions would complement each other rather than compete. Local leaders and residents of Assam echoed the CM’s sentiments, expressing optimism about the mutual benefits GMC could bring to both Bhutan and Assam.

Speaking to Northeast Live, a prominent Assamese media outlet, Dr Sarma dismissed notions of rivalry, stating, “Assam is not going to create a twin city. We are not competing with Bhutan but complementing their ambitious GMC project.” He emphasized the potential for Bhutan and Assam to build a synergistic partnership, leveraging the GMC project to foster regional cooperation and shared prosperity.

The Chief Minister also highlighted major infrastructure projects aligned with the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), aimed at enhancing connectivity and unlocking the region’s economic potential. According to media reports, Assam plans to build a railway line and a six-lane highway connecting Gelephu to Bongaigaon.

These ambitious projects, pending necessary approvals, are expected to significantly strengthen economic ties between Bhutan and Assam, fostering regional integration and shared growth.

Highlighting the visionary scope of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, the Chief Minister informed North East Live that GMC will feature an international airport and attract investments from some of the world’s wealthiest individuals, in alignment with the vision of His Majesty, the King of Bhutan. He emphasized that while Gelephu will focus on high-end luxury living, Assam could emerge as a complementary investment hub. “The wealthiest residents could live in Gelephu while simultaneously investing across the border,” he remarked.

The CM also revealed that the proposed Gelephu-Guwahati railway line via Kokrajhar is under active consideration and may include luxury services like the Vande Bharat Express. Furthermore, the planned modernization of Guwahati Airport to match the world-class standards envisioned for Gelephu Airport is set to position the region as a premier gateway for international travelers.

Tourists visiting Gelephu are also expected to explore Assam and its neighboring areas, providing a significant boost to regional tourism and fostering cross-border cultural and economic exchange.

On resource sharing, the CM has mentioned that Bhutan offer to share its water resources with Assam for irrigation and electricity generation projects. He has underscored the potential for sustainable development collaboration, which would yield long-term benefits for both regions.

He has also further informed that His Majesty also expressed interest in utilizing Assam’s land port for trading with Bangladesh, which could reduce dependence on traditional routes through Bengal.

“In all, His Majesty is keen on ensuring that Assam benefits significantly from GMC,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the people of Assam are also looking forward to the project.

Kajal Pradhan, former president of the Guwahati Commerce College Gorkha Students Unit, lauded the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) as an innovative urban development project by Bhutan that emphasizes sustainability and mindfulness towards nature. He highlighted that Gelephu, located in southern Bhutan, would not only benefit economically but also create opportunities for Assam. Pradhan further explained that by expanding Bhutan’s market reach into Southeast Asia, Assam could play a vital role as an economic corridor, boosting its own economy and transportation infrastructure while ensuring seamless market access for Bhutan.

Yadav Dahal, Secretary of the Chirang Duar Block Youth Committee of the United People’s Party Liberal, expressed to Business Bhutan that the people of Assam are excited about Bhutan’s plans for GMC. “Gelephu, which shares approximately a 5 km border with Assam, becoming a Mindfulness City is a source of pride for the region,” he remarked. He added that GMC will stimulate the local economy by increasing demand for local products and taxi services, as its airports and railways attract more tourists.

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), located near the Assam-Bhutan border, is an important project designed to promote mindfulness, wellness, and sustainability. This initiative has the potential to open new opportunities for cultural and tourism development in Assam while also strengthening the relationship between Bhutan and Assam. It is not just a city but a platform to foster connections and prosperity across various sectors.

Tinku Paudel , Education Secretary , All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) said the development of GMC offers a unique opportunity for Assam in the field of tourism. It is expected to attract travelers from around the world who seek mindfulness and holistic experiences. “Tourists visiting Bhutan may also be inspired to explore Assam’s renowned destinations, including Kaziranga National Park, Majuli Island, and the Manas Biosphere. This boost in tourism will strengthen Assam’s local economy and bring global recognition to its rich cultural heritage, such as traditional art forms like Bihu dance and Sattriya dance,” he added.

“I think GMC will bring opportunities for trade, commerce, and cultural exchange between Bhutan and India, particularly for people living in the border areas of Assam,” Vice President of Youth Committee, Boro Baptist Church association, Chirang, said.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu