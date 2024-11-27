Asanga Mobility Launches World’s No. 1 Electric Vehicle Brand BYD in Bhutan

Build Your Dreams (BYD), a globally renowned multinational company and a leader in the electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle market, has officially entered the much-anticipated Bhutanese market. Asanga Mobility, the official and authorized distributor of BYD cars in Bhutan, launched the brand on November 9, 2024, during the BCCI Auto Expo held at the Changlimithang Stadium parking lot in Thimphu.

Founded in February 1995, BYD is currently the world’s No. 1 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Known for its groundbreaking innovations, BYD owns more than 40,000 patents, with its Blade Battery Technology standing out as a hallmark of green innovation. The “Blade Battery” is widely recognized as one of the safest, most reliable, and efficient lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the world. These batteries not only power BYD’s EV lineup but are also supplied to other EV manufacturers globally.

The Blade Battery comes with an extensive warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kilometers, offering safety, reliability, and peace of mind to customers. Susan Lama, General Manager of Asanga Mobility, highlighted the company’s dedication to quality and service, saying, “If any issue arises with the battery during the warranty period, it will be fully covered by the company.”

BYD’s Vertical Integration manufacturing process ensures that over 75% of its components, including electronic chips and motors, are produced in-house. This approach enables significant cost efficiency while maintaining high-quality vehicles at affordable prices.

Renowned for exceptional performance, BYD’s electric vehicles deliver a minimum range of approximately 345 kilometers on a single charge. For those seeking greater capability, BYD offers various models with significantly higher ranges. Its plug-in hybrid variants boast a real-world range of over 1,200 kilometers, showcasing the brand’s commitment to redefining sustainable transportation through cutting-edge innovation.

On August 5, 2024, BYD achieved a significant milestone by securing its place on the prestigious Fortune Global 500 list for the third consecutive year, climbing impressively from the 212th position in 2023 to 143rd. On November 18, 2024, BYD celebrated its 30th global anniversary by rolling out its ten-millionth New Energy Vehicle (NEV), becoming the first automaker in the world to reach this historic milestone.

With three decades of consistent innovation and excellent craftsmanship, BYD continues to build big dreams and drive the future of sustainable transportation.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu