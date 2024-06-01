As College marks first convocation, the institute’s Root, Dr.(PHD) Tandin Dorji, who groomed NRC reflects on the College’s Journey

On May 24, 2024, Norbuling Rigter College (NRC) celebrated a significant milestone with its first convocation ceremony, marking the 15th Convocation of the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB). This event honored the graduates from the years 2020 to 2023. Over these four years, 458 students completed their studies in six different academic programs, and 184 graduates attended the ceremony, returning to their alma mater with excitement and pride.

The event was graced by the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, who emphasized the importance of skill enhancement to prepare for emerging employment opportunities in the Gelephu Mindfulness City and hydropower projects. The Vice Chancellor of RUB conferred degrees to the graduates, marking their transition from students to professionals ready to contribute to Bhutan’s development.

Discussing the performance of NRC graduates, a founding member and the college’s President, Dr. Tandin Dorji remarked, “The students admitted to NRC are generally those who do not qualify for constituent colleges. Interestingly, these students have the potential to perform well. Many who scored around 50% in class XII graduated with over 65%. The faculty has a great responsibility to harness their potential.”

When asked about the uniqueness of NRC graduates, the President emphasized the immersion in Bhutanese values and culture. “We engage students in many activities to immerse them in Bhutanese values and culture. The location of NRC, surrounded by a spiritual landscape, enhances their connection to Bhutanese DNA, which is crucial in the context of fast acculturation and globalization,” he explained.

Penning down his reflections on the college’s journey so far since establishment in 2017, Dr. Tandin said, “It has been a gratifying experience to be part of Norbuling Rigter College from its inception. One of my fondest memories is organizing the first convocation and seeing our graduates either employed or pursuing higher studies.”

Dr.Tandin also highlighted the establishment of a research culture at NRC, which he considers the soul of any academic institution. “I feel proud and happy to see many faculty members engage in research on their own initiative,” he added.

However, the journey was not without challenges. One significant hurdle was establishing linkages and academic exchange programs. “Other academic institutions were not keen on forming relationships with a new college,” Dr. Tandin noted.

In his message to the young graduates, the President conveyed “Practice the fundamental Bhutanese values of Ley Judrey and Tha Damtshig. This is a constant reminder for our students at NRC, and we continue to send this message even after they graduate.”

The college maintains strong connections with its graduates through the Rigter Alumni Association and initiatives like Alumni Stories, where graduates share their experiences, which are published on the college website. The Rigter Alumni Award recognizes alumni excelling in professional achievement, academia, creativity, social impact initiatives, and service to their alma mater.

From 2020 to 2023, NRC saw a total of 462 graduates, with 208 males and 254 females. The graduates of 2023 by program are 20 graduates in BBA (Human Resource Management), 28 in BCom (Accounting), 45 in BCom (Finance), 9 in BCom (Finance) Part-Time Education, 25 in BA Political Science and Sociology, 37 in BA Dzongkha & English, and 16 in BA Development Studies.

NRC began in July 2017 with 92 students and 24 employees, of which only eight were teaching staff. Today, the college has approximately 800 students enrolled in six different programs and about 100 employees, including 50 faculty members. Located in the serene Phushar Chiwog, Doteng Gewog, near Paro town, NRC is nestled among farmhouses, paddy fields, and a spiritual landscape, providing an ideal environment for learning.

According to the college President, the first convocation of NRC was a fulfilling event, bringing together alumni and allowing a close look at their post-college lives and engagements.

NRC’s journey from a nascent institution to a thriving academic community is a testament to its commitment to education, research, and Bhutanese values. As the college continues to grow, it remains dedicated to nurturing the potential of its students and maintaining strong ties with its graduates.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu