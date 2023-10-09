Architect of Legal Giants

A new chapter has been etched into the history of Bhutan. On October 5, 2023, the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSW Law) held the Tashi Rabney ceremony at its Pangbisa campus in Paro. It is an event with a profound significance, as JSW Law aspires to be the pioneer in legal education, research, and the cultivation of future lawyers capable of navigating the intricate and ever-evolving challenges of the legal world through innovative educational programs. In essence, it is an institution committed to producing individuals who will champion and fortify the rule of law.

The rule of law, a fundamental principle, signifies that the law is impartial and applicable to all, without exception. It underscores the imperative that governments adhere to the law and wield power judiciously. This principle mandates that impartial and independent courts be accessible to all individuals, tasked with the objective resolution of disputes based on legal precepts. Laws must be transparent, comprehensible, lucid, and predictable. This concept, was propagated by the Chayig Chenmo and the Thrimshung Chenmo and is enshrined in our Constitution today.

At its core, the Rule of Law is an ideal to which society must perpetually aspire. It is indispensable for the preservation of a free, democratic, and equitable society.

In our increasingly interconnected world, the JSW Law School assumes greater relevance. As Bhutan advances, there will be a growing need for legal professionals to represent not only Bhutan but also Bhutanese citizens in various legal matters, such as trade, and services. While our attire and customs may be traditional, our engagement with the global community demands a broader perspective. We have to walk with the world.

Furthermore, there is a mounting interest in and scrutiny of our justice system. We must not lose sight of the profound significance this holds for the esteem we must accord to our courts and judges. The robustness of our judiciary chiefly hinges on the dedication of our judges and judicial staff, and JSW Law has a pivotal role to play in this regard.

The architectural grandeur of the Law College serves as a powerful reminder of the judiciary’s importance and the responsibilities of our legislators and enforcers. This iconic structure embodies the future luminaries that the School will nurture and who will make their mark on the world. The sturdy pillars signify the institution’s resilience and unwavering commitment. Its pristine surroundings underscore the inviolable nature of JSW Law’s principles.

Moreover, its strategic location atop Paro valley symbolizes the supreme authority of the law and signals that JSW Law aspires to be the Harvard of the East. Above all, it is the realization of the aspirations of our revered monarchs, the Great Fourth and His Majesty the King.