Architect of Legal Giants
Architect of Legal Giants
Architect of Legal Giants
NRDCL solving sand woes
NC deliberates the Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
330 medical professionals resign between January – October 2023
Civil servants discontent with RCSC’s moderation exercise
Trending Now

Architect of Legal Giants

A new chapter has been etched into the history of Bhutan. On October 5, 2023, the Jigme Singye Wangchuck School of Law (JSW Law) held the Tashi Rabney ceremony at its Pangbisa campus in Paro. It is an event with a profound significance, as JSW Law aspires to be the pioneer in legal education, research, and the cultivation of future lawyers capable of navigating the intricate and ever-evolving challenges of the legal world through innovative educational programs. In essence, it is an institution committed to producing individuals who will champion and fortify the rule of law.

The rule of law, a fundamental principle, signifies that the law is impartial and applicable to all, without exception. It underscores the imperative that governments adhere to the law and wield power judiciously. This principle mandates that impartial and independent courts be accessible to all individuals, tasked with the objective resolution of disputes based on legal precepts. Laws must be transparent, comprehensible, lucid, and predictable. This concept, was propagated by the Chayig Chenmo and the Thrimshung Chenmo and is enshrined in our Constitution today.

At its core, the Rule of Law is an ideal to which society must perpetually aspire. It is indispensable for the preservation of a free, democratic, and equitable society.

In our increasingly interconnected world, the JSW Law School assumes greater relevance. As Bhutan advances, there will be a growing need for legal professionals to represent not only Bhutan but also Bhutanese citizens in various legal matters, such as trade, and services. While our attire and customs may be traditional, our engagement with the global community demands a broader perspective. We have to walk with the world.

Furthermore, there is a mounting interest in and scrutiny of our justice system. We must not lose sight of the profound significance this holds for the esteem we must accord to our courts and judges. The robustness of our judiciary chiefly hinges on the dedication of our judges and judicial staff, and JSW Law has a pivotal role to play in this regard.

The architectural grandeur of the Law College serves as a powerful reminder of the judiciary’s importance and the responsibilities of our legislators and enforcers. This iconic structure embodies the future luminaries that the School will nurture and who will make their mark on the world. The sturdy pillars signify the institution’s resilience and unwavering commitment. Its pristine surroundings underscore the inviolable nature of JSW Law’s principles.

Moreover, its strategic location atop Paro valley symbolizes the supreme authority of the law and signals that JSW Law aspires to be the Harvard of the East. Above all, it is the realization of the aspirations of our revered monarchs, the Great Fourth and His Majesty the King.

Post Views: 133
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Architect of Legal Giants

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Architect of Legal Giants
Architect of Legal Giants