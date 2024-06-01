Apply for loan from anywhere
Apply for loan from anywhere
Apply for loan from anywhere
Remembering June 2, 1974
As College marks first convocation, the institute’s Root, Dr.(PHD) Tandin Dorji, who groomed NRC reflects on the College’s Journey
Menstrual friendly schools by the end of 13th Plan
Apply for loan from anywhere
Trending Now
Apply for loan from anywhere

Apply for loan from anywhere

BoB introduces digital lending platform, enhancing services where clients have access to credit at their fingertips

The Bank of Bhutan (BoB) introduced its new digital lending platform, BoBloan, on May 28. This innovative platform aims to enhance customer access to loans and streamline loan management, marking a significant technological advancement in the banking industry.With BoBloan, BoB sets a new standard in the banking industry’s digital transformation, providing customers with a more streamlined, convenient, and transparent lending process.

The platform offers numerous benefits, including enhanced convenience and speed, accessibility, and transparency. It streamlines the application process, allowing customers to complete it online, saving them time and effort. Automated systems can quickly evaluate applications, leading to faster approval and disbursement of funds compared to traditional lending methods. The entire process can be managed online, eliminating the need for physical branch visits and associated costs.

Customers can apply for loans at any time, without being restricted to banking hours. BoBloan is particularly beneficial for customers in remote or underserved areas where traditional banking infrastructure may be lacking. Customers can track the status of their applications and loan repayments in real-time through online dashboards and receive notifications and alerts.

BoBloan features intuitive and user-friendly interfaces, making it easy for customers to navigate the borrowing process and access the service anytime, anywhere, via web, mobile, and tablet interfaces. The platform integrates automated workflows and significantly improves turnaround time (TAT), enhancing productivity by handling high volumes with scalability.

Director of the Credit and Operations Department, Prem Moktan stated that BoBloan employs advanced encryption and security protocols to protect customers’ personal and financial information. “The platform streamlines the loan application process by creating a paperless trail, allowing customers to upload documents only once. This ensures a simplified process, secure storage, faster validation, and real-time feedback,” he shared.

“The platform is primarily based on online loan applications, offering easier and faster services to our valued customers compared to paper-based methods. It also reduces the workload for both bank employees and customers. Additionally, customers can access the service 24/7 via the bank’s website or the mBoB app,” said Prem Moktan.

The upgraded platform incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), enabling customers to interact with it digitally. This reduces work errors and makes the banking process more effective for customers. BoBloan is expected to be very convenient, enhancing loan accessibility and security without the need for repeated bank visits.

BoBloan represents not just a leap in technology but also the bank’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the lending experience for its clients.
The platform is available on the bank’s website and the mBoB app. With these significant benefits, bank officials claim that BoBloan is tailored to meet customers’ needs effectively.

By Sonam Zangmo & Dechen Tshomo, Thimphu

Post Views: 214
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Apply for loan from anywhere

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Apply for loan from anywhere
Apply for loan from anywhere